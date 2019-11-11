Each year, more than 200,000 U.S. military veterans return to civilian life, including 10 percent who have a desire to own a business, creating a pipeline of new entrepreneurs. As someone who works regularly with Kern County veterans, I can tell they are disciplined, well-trained leaders, and, with access to capital and business training, their success rates as small business owners are high.
It’s no surprise then that there are more than 2.5 million businesses in the United States – about 10 percent of all small business owners – that are veteran-owned, generating more than $1 trillion in sales annually.
Here in Kern County and across California, a total of 250,000 veteran-owned small businesses generate approximately $135 billion in sales and produce more than $217 million in annual payroll for their employees, according to a U.S. Census Bureau Survey of Business Owners. These significant impacts underscore how important veteran-owned businesses are to the region, and why they need help in Kern County.
Veterans can struggle to find capital and connections they need to get their businesses going. In fact, more than 75 percent of veterans reported encountering challenges as they started and looked to grow their business, citing access to capital as a top challenge, according to an Institute for Veterans and Military Families study.
That is why it’s important for financial institutions – as well as well-established non-profit organizations – to create programs that provide access to capital and other assistance for the men and women who served our great nation make the transition into entrepreneurism. For instance, Bank of America last year committed to help U.S. military veterans kickstart and expand their own businesses by creating a $20 million Veteran Entrepreneur Lending Program to connect military veteran business owners with affordable capital. So far, within one year of the VELP program, more than half of that capital – $14 million – has already been deployed to more than 170 veteran small business owners.
What’s important for veterans in business is finding the right tools and services. Veterans returning to Kern County and thinking of starting their own business often lack a formal business education and, thus, need some guidance not just on how to secure a loan, but to set up the business and transition into civilian life. Offering free financial education for veterans and military spouses tailored for their unique income circumstances is another way to help.
Even if they don’t own a business, our veterans contribute to our local economy. Kern County is home to about 46,000 veterans with more than 8,000 of them World War II and Korean veterans. I’m proud to be on the board of Honor Flight Kern County, which flies our local veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials built to honor them – at no cost to them.
For our new veterans coming back into civilian life, helping them translate and utilize their tremendous military skills to become successful entrepreneurs driving local economies is an important way local nonprofit organizations and financial institutions can give back and show our gratitude to the brave men and women who have served in the military.
Andy Stanley is the vice president of Bank of America-Bakersfield.