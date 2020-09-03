Contention, chaos, COVID. An utter lack of clarity. 2020 used to have a different connotation. The same haze is obscuring the scientific soundness of the warp speed endeavor to develop a safe and effective vaccine. Let the rush to judgement be undergirded by ground reality.
Numerous pathways have been proposed and variably adopted in different parts of the globe with the endgame of restoring normalcy to life. Evolving pharmaceuticals have significantly blunted virus lethality. So has segmentation of the vulnerable. However, inconsistent adherence to fact-based recommendations, uncoordinated approaches and cultural divides have generated a spectrum of outcomes. Even successful outcomes in some parts of the world are perched precariously as the virus and the vulnerability abound. The final common pathway to salvation has vaccine stamped all over it.
COVID-19 has widely heterogeneous clinical manifestations, concentrating lethality in vulnerable among us. So far Kern County has suffered COVID-19 related death toll that’s nearly 15 times the average flu season. Thankfully, unlike the flu virus, COVID-19 has much greater genetic stability and less propensity for antigen drift or mutations. Multiple studies have demonstrated fairly durable immunity even after asymptomatic infections. Taken together, these factors reinforce optimism in the development of an effective vaccine.
The vaccine aims to protect the immunized from infection, lessen infection severity and prevent transmissibility. The immunized prevent spread of infection by being a biological barrier — the concept of herd immunity.
Warp speed efforts have coalesced governmental, industrial and scientific resources in to a harmonious endeavor. By harnessing existing technology platforms, repurposing vast vaccine platforms (like Serum Institute of India) and breakthrough discoveries, we are tantalizingly close to one, possibly more successful vaccines. Moderna synthesized a viral genome of COVID-19 within 48 hours of its release by China. Warp speed is right.
Political colors will tend to stain the purity of this life sustaining collaboration. Shared conviction in the scientific community runs counter to these concerns. There is every evidence that safety and efficacy are not being martyred at the temple of expediency. Recruitment of prominent nonpartisan scientists as vaccine ambassadors and a transparent audit of data will further alleviate these apprehensions.
Beyond a successful vaccine, issues of trust deficit and logistics of widespread inoculation need to be attended to urgently.
Life yearns normalcy. My left shoulder awaits the painful poke of the vaccine that can’t come soon enough. And while I'm at it, so long 2020, you can’t end soon enough.
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in Interventional Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease, and Internal Medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.