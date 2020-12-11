The unusual COVID-19 journey started just as 2020 was being ushered in. An unknown contagion threatened to upend the norms of humanity. Life, when not threatened fatally, was suffocatingly squeezed. Many fell prematurely and helplessly. Life loss, regrettably, is accelerating.
The pandemic brought death and disinformation. Disinformation started in Wuhan, China, and spread with the ease of the virus itself. Nearly 57 million people were quarantined in Hubei, China. Yet planes continued to seed the pandemic, flying to all the continents. The world was slow to see through deceit and duplicity. Next time, quarantine for locals will mean quarantine for all.
The virus and disinformation infected nations, medicine and politics with tenacity. Sadly, it did not spare civility either.
Calamitous concerns regarding a once in a century pandemic raised alarm bells, dragging the world into financial darkness and bankrupting many businesses. Losses are still mounting.
The pandemic has erased decades of poverty eradication efforts across the globe.
Health care fields and the public have variably adapted to the virus. A significant uptick in mask adoption helped lower exposure to the viral load, substantially decreasing the burden of disease. Therapeutics improved and continue to do so. Mortality rates thankfully have continued to fall.
For normalcy to return, however, vulnerability has to be eliminated. This requires community/herd immunity. Exposing the least vulnerable to the virus in pursuit of incremental immunity made intuitive sense in the absence of a viable vaccine. Strategy envisioned segmenting the frail, and letting the rest go to work while rigorously adopting safety measures.
The paradigm has changed. Historical perspective is necessary.
At the dawn of the pandemic, a vaccine to COVID-19 appeared to be a logical endgame. However, vaccine development is a time consuming, methodical venture often rife with failures.
A vaccine for malaria continues to be elusive. Vaccines for HIV and Hepatitis C similarly so. Even perennial influenza vaccines, at best 50 percent efficacious, highlight the hazards of a successful outcome. The fastest vaccine ever created prior to COVID-19 required four years (mumps).
We all know about the Manhattan Project. Humanity stood threatened then, as it does now. Science got a nudge to pursue its best endeavor ever. The best among us went to work.
Soundness of science, sheer speed of development, unparalleled efficacy and safety of mRNA based vaccines ended up amazing the most optimistic in scientific community. This precise, rapid, flexible and scalable technology has the potential of chasing mutations in real time. It's a platform that can provide preventative vaccines against future pandemics.
Gratitude can’t assemble words to express its debt to the phenomenal scientists and entrepreneurs who recognized the threat when its implications were unknown. Scientists at BioNTech in Germany, Moderna in Cambridge, Mass., and Operation Warp Speed are owed immeasurable gratitude.
To borrow Winston Churchill’s words, "Never was so much owed by so many to so few" — with many magnitudes more!
In the early fog and terror of an unknown virus, health care workers solemnized their commitment clad in chinked armors and hushed fears. The adulating clamor of jubilant crowds and clanging utensils has long since quieted, but their commitment to their profession stands firm. They will be there next time too.
As we close 2020, the holiday season and family festivities invite. Pandemic fatigue peaks. Virus spreads relentlessly. The vaccine promises to bridge the troubled waters, but restlessness refuses to walk the bridge to safety on the other side. Science can’t triumph with failed adoption.
Sacred lives can be saved by compliance to common sense. We won't discuss masks on the other side of COVID-19. What's a few more weeks among friends we know and undiscovered friendships that await the random walk of life. Health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, grocery workers, elderly and sick are begging for your cooperation during this homestretch.
The vaccine cavalry is on the way. In due time, let's roll up our sleeves and get fortified with immunity. I will be standing in line waiting my turn for nirvana. We will make up for lost fun in 2021.
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.