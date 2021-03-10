College is a social place, and learning and teaching are social activities. I’m not the first to make that observation, but it’s still true. As a professor, I realize that students are doing their best to stay fully engaged with their lectures or class material, but I know that some of the most important lessons colleges have to offer aren’t listed on the syllabus or taught in the classroom.
If students are having trouble with their classes, they used to be able to swing by their professor’s office hours to get their questions answered and relieve their stress. I teach political science here at Bakersfield College (what a year for that!), and students were able to discuss the 14th Amendment, ask about the next test or just hang out and eat lunch. Office hours were an opportunity for students to get to know their professors, get some career advice and ask for letters of recommendation.
In a world forced apart, professors are using new tools to maintain that level of connection with their students. Even in a pandemic, we remain social animals, so it’s lucky that our year of at-home togetherness is happening in an era of Silicon Valley tech wizardry. We have been presented with modern problems and that has gotten us to look for modern solutions, which for me has been the digital community chat app, Discord.
Videoconferencing referenced in old science-fiction movies acts as the new lecture hall, and Discord, an app originally used by gamers, can be brought into service as a virtual forum for building real bonds. What a godsend. I decided to experiment with it last year and loved it. It’s amazing to think that an email is now considered “formal,” “professional” and even “stiff,” but for students that’s how it is. Text chatting on Discord allows students to show their personality as discussions segue from the pros and cons of upcoming ballot propositions to a movie recommendation to advice about scholarships to a question about the next quiz deadline. We even had a heated debate about what makes the perfect pizza. It’s much easier to respond quickly (and painlessly) to requests, and students benefit from seeing questions others ask rather than being isolated in an individual email silo. It remains possible to create and preserve a unique community even in the absence of physical togetherness.
In this last year, so many of us have seen our work lives and personal lives blend into one mixed-up mess. We work from home next to kids “at school” at the dinner table. Our family, our job and our dog are all demanding attention at the same time. There are no neat compartments separated by a commute. My kids use Discord to talk to their friends while playing video games, and I use it to talk to my students while walking my dog. Nothing’s perfect, but at least we can share course material turned into memes easier than ever.
Allen Bolar is a professor of political science at Bakersfield College.