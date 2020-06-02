As a frequent user of Bakersfield parks with my 9 year old granddaughter, I regularly experience how Bakersfield’s parks enhance my family’s quality of life. In this COVID-19 era, our time in the park has been especially important.
We voters recognized this as one priority when we voted in favor of Measure N on Nov. 6, 2018 — the Public Safety and Vital Services 1 percent sales tax increase. The 12th listed priority on the ballot was “Enhancing amenities throughout the community to improve the quality of life and attract visitors,” and the 13th was “Enhancing neighborhoods through additional code enforcement and improved park maintenance.”
We voted for amenities, such as parks, throughout Bakersfield and improved park maintenance.
What happened? During fiscal year 2019-2020, $12.8 million (22 percent of projected Measure N tax revenues) was allocated to the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department. A substantial commitment to parks and improved park maintenance.
However, $7.5 million was allocated to one project (the Mesa Marin Sports Complex) and not in an existing neighborhood. Instead, new homes were and continue to be constructed around Mesa Marin. Mesa Marin is 8 miles from Bakersfield’s city core. There is no public transportation available to Mesa Marin. Cost-effective solar voltaic power is not utilized as it has been in public and private venues throughout Bakersfield, often in conjunction with parking structures. No electric vehicle charging stations. However, Mesa Marin does have a very fine dog park complete with a fire hydrant.
In addition to the $7.5 million for Mesa Marin, $1.5 was allocated for a “Master Plan Update” for the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village — 13.5 miles from Bakersfield’s city core. Again, without public transportation available to it, with no use of solar voltaic power and with no electric vehicle charging stations.
The Sierra Club Kern-Kaweah Chapter wrote two letters to the Bakersfield City Council requesting that future Measure N allocations be equitably distributed throughout Bakersfield. Of special concern are the 22 parks in Bakersfield’s central area within 5 miles of City Hall. Two examples of parks needing “enhanced amenities:” (1) Martin Luther King Jr. Park with Kern County property adjoining it which could be used to expand and upgrade the park, and (2) Uplands of the Kern used by Kern River Parkway bikers and equestrian enthusiasts, but now in serious disrepair.
As for fiscal year 2020-2021? Bakersfield City staff has indicated that projected Measure N revenues will increase. Whereas a year ago the estimate was tax revenues would generate $56.7 million for fiscal year 2019-2020, the estimate for fiscal year 2020-2021 is for revenues of $69.5 million. Using the 22 percent allocation from last year’s projections, Recreation and Parks would receive $15.3 million instead of $12.8 million.
Instead of $15.3 million, Bakersfield City staff is proposing that Recreation and Parks receive $3.47 million (with $3 million of that $3.47 allocated to one park — Kaiser Permanente).
This $3.47 million represents a 73 percent reduction ($9.43 million) from current fiscal year 2019-2020 funding for Recreation and Parks. A 73 percent reduction as revenues substantially increase. What happened to the priorities (“amenities throughout the community” and “enhancing neighborhoods”) voters endorsed which were previously used to allocate fiscal year 2019-2020 Measure N funding? There can be no reasonable justification for such a massive reduction and none has been provided.
In a time of revenue uncertainties, wouldn’t it make common sense to use Measure N funding to upgrade existing parks which would require little or no increasing permanent staffing as opposed to a myriad of new staff positions being proposed by city staff?
City of Bakersfield neighborhood parks need the support what we residents hoped for when we voted for Measure N. We need to be consulted about what amenities we would like to see added in our local neighborhood parks. And, we need our fair share: the same percentage of funding (22 percent which would be $15.3 million) in fiscal year 2020-2021.
I am asking the Measure N Committee and Bakersfield City Council to support our parks.
Eddy Laine is a retired Kern County employee and elementary school teacher. He is active in the Sierra Club Buena Vista Chapter and Kern River Parkway Foundation.