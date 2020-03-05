Kern County faces well-known challenges: our fresh water supplies are increasingly scarce, we breathe some of the dirtiest and unhealthiest air in the country and working farmland is continually lost to other uses. The oil and gas industry is making all of these local problems worse. Nonetheless, state and county government officials have never fully analyzed these harmful impacts in our county and the industry has escaped accountability.
In 2015, fearful that pending lawsuits might force state authorities to scrutinize the industry, the county Board of Supervisors maneuvered to short-circuit this outcome. It adopted a new oil and gas zoning ordinance along with its own environmental review, both paid for by the industry. What did county officials hope to achieve? They wanted to green light more than 72,000 new wells and all related infrastructure – up front, and in one fell swoop – so that oil companies would not have to bother with notice to local residents or site-specific environmental review to get their individualized permits.
Frontline residents and environmental groups objected to the ordinance’s permitting scheme, designed to get around real review and community participation. This coalition, along with concerned farmers, also highlighted major flaws in the county’s environmental review for the ordinance.
On Feb. 25, in a victory for concerned residents, the Fifth District Court of Appeals ruled that the county underestimated or ignored significant environmental and public health impacts that would result from the ordinance. Indeed, the flaws in the county’s environmental report were so grave that the court ordered Kern County to repeal the report along with the ordinance.
In a recent opinion piece (“Supervisors remain committed to protecting communities,” Feb. 27), Lorelei Oviatt, the county’s planning director, attempted to downplay the significance of this decision. However, her summary of the court’s opinion, which residents can read for themselves, ignores much of what the court’s decision says about the deep flaws that compelled the court to overturn the ordinance.
Though unmentioned in Ms. Oviatt’s piece, the court found the county neglected to adopt any concrete measures to the curb the oil industry’s consumption of fresh water at the expense of farmers and families, and likewise completely failed to address the industry’s emissions of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) — an air pollutant that sickens residents with asthma and heart disease and causes premature death.
This kind of air pollution worsens and shortens lives here in Kern County.
The court also concluded the county failed to protect farmland from destruction, and ignored heightened and disruptive noise levels, even in residential areas.
Ms. Oviatt claims the court endorsed the county’s approach to oil and gas permitting, which she calls “innovative.” To the contrary, the court declined to rule on the ordinance’s overall design, seeking further factual development before the issue can be decided. It also bears noting that the innovation that excites county officials is a permitting approach intended to shield the oil and gas industry from environmental review, public scrutiny and full accountability for its impacts.
Ms. Oviatt suggests the decision will result in the loss of protective measures. That’s ironic because the court faulted the county for its incomplete analysis and inadequate protections. In any event, people in this county are not losing protective measures as a result of the ruling. The ruling means environmental review of new drilling proposals in Kern County will revert back to state authorities that can institute strengthened protections for residents here.
No matter how county officials may try to spin the recent decision, it was a significant victory for the environmental justice advocates and farmers who separately challenged the ordinance. The fact that the county refuses to acknowledge the importance of this decision does not bode well for the county’s willingness to fix the fundamental flaws in its current approach to oil and gas development.
It’s time for Kern County to take whatever steps are necessary to make sure that oil and gas development do not further compromise our air quality, the water supply or our agricultural base.
Oil wells by their nature have a limited shelf life. They stop work after a matter of years, and with them any economic benefits dry up. The county has to stop pitting our long term health, water supply and farmland against oil industry jobs.
This court case has always been about what kind of future families in Kern County will have in the long run – and that future has to have clean air, a healthy water supply, good farmland and good jobs. Kern County’s residents deserve nothing less.
Caroline Farrell is the executive director of the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment and is based in Delano.