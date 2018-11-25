Angelo Haddad’s Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: What we have here is the failure to cooperate," Nov. 19) mentioned named people who have been targets of an aggressive and corrupt Justice Department. However, he forget to fact check himself.
Three names mentioned, Michael Flynn, Carter Page, and George Papadopoulos, were labeled as being subjected to "cruel intimidation" by the Justice Department. First, Michael Flynn, in December 2017, pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI, a felony, about contacts he had with the Russian government. Next, Carter Page testified that he had met with Russian government officials during a pre-election trip and had sent a post-meeting report via email to members of the Trump campaign. Finally, George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents about his contacts in 2016 relating to U.S.-Russia relations and the Donald Trump presidential campaign. The three mentioned as being "intimidated" by the FBI all plead guilty. And Russia was the common factor.
Secondly, he mentioned that Democrats cannot come to admit that Trump was constitutionally elected. He fails to mention that Trump, after winning, claimed voter fraud. He set up a committee in 2017, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, to check for fraud. The committee soon folded because of lack of interest by states and members of the committee. It seems as if Trump could not even believe he had won.
Finally, tell me if the following quotes are from a person who would illicit cooperation: “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?" (referring to presidential Republican candidate Carly Fiorina). “He's not a war hero. He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured.,” (referring to Sen. John McCain). “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” “So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate…” (referring to Congressman Adam Schiff. Many TV stations censored the deliberate misspelling of his last name).
Does it surprise you that these un-presidential comments were all made by Trump? I think not.
Harry Love, Bakersfield