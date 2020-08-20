The conflict about wearing masks during this pandemic is puzzling because it has become politicized — Democrats do it and Republicans don’t — and because it is regarded as an issue of individual freedom versus governmental tyranny, rather than a health issue.
Conflict over wearing or not wearing masks is puzzling because we have always worn masks. We have been taught to wear them from childhood and have worn them as adults. And not only do we wear them, but we have many different masks in our life’s mask drawer.
From childhood we are taught to wear masks. When asked to eat those vegetables we don’t like or we were told we can’t go out to play with friends until we cleaned our rooms, we wear the mask of obedience, a mask that covers our disappointment and anger. We are also taught to wear our appropriate gender masks: to be tough and stoical if a boy; to be loving and emotionally expressive if a girl. Real men don’t weep, real women don’t run things. Of course, society has changed somewhat, so these masks are outdated, but, sadly, not for all. There are also those who know they are another gender than their one assigned at birth and they have to wear the mask of the man or woman they know they are not. Fortunately, we have begun to accept this and encourage them to don their authentic mask.
Then, there are the masks of sexuality and race. I knew a colleague who wore the mask of a straight man, including the mask of marriage, until he was free to come out as gay. Unfortunately, there are many who still wear the mask that keeps them in the closet. The mask of race for Black people has been a terrible burden to bear, a burden of difference and subservience to a dominant white culture. As James Baldwin said about his time living abroad, “Everything that charmed me reminded me of someplace else, someplace where I could walk and talk, someplace where I was freer than I was at home, someplace where I could live without the stifling mask…”
There are the masks of assimilation that too often distain the masks of other cultures in our country. Those cultures are to forget their customs, their languages, their ways of loving and living, of food and music and dress; they are to remove and throw away those masks and don the mask of the culture in charge.
As adults we wear our masks at work, at home as parents, with our friends at dinners and parties, at meetings, rallies, and worship services. The masks of what others expect if we are to be accepted. This is not to say that we shouldn’t wear masks, especially when they hide emotions, like anger, that can be insulting and harmful. It is only to say that we should be aware that we have been taught and are expected to wear masks to others. Taught to keep hidden our authentic selves, at times fearful and despairing, at times needing understanding and help.
We also wear masks to hide ourselves from our true inner self. We wear the mask of success or happiness when, often, our true self is sad, unsure, frightened. This is when we should unmask so that we can understand who we really are or who we really want to be. This is when we should unmask to create a self that does not deceive ourselves and others. To do so is not easy, but is an arduous and lifelong journey.
It is odd that in this time of scrabbling over whether we should wear a cloth mask in public, we are so unaware that we have always worn masks in public: our smiling face, our snappy talk, our perfectly dressed bodies, masks that we count on to make others and ourselves happy. It is time for us to simply do the obvious, safe and easy thing for ourselves and the health of others and wear these simple masks in public, and time for us in our time of solitude to reflect on and understand the masks we have always worn to others and to ourselves. It is time to unmask the masks.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.