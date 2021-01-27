The Bakersfield Californian headline on Jan. 21 read “A call for unity,” just above a photo of Joe Biden being sworn into office. I must say, I was a little miffed. Believe me, a call for unity is the last thing on Biden’s mind.
Joseph R. Biden, our 46th president, the “president of unity,” the “president for all Americans,” took the opportunity on his first day in office to spit in the face of all honest, hard-working Americans. On his first day in office, he signed several executive orders, one of which was to halt construction of the security wall being erected between the U.S. and Mexico. A spiteful exhibition on his part. It seems to me every new administration expends an enormous amount of energy to reverse everything the previous administration has done, seldom for the betterment of the country, and of no honorable intent.
So, whose faces were spat on? All hard-working Americans who: pay their own rent or mortgage; pay for their own groceries; pay for their own utilities; if not covered by their employer, pay for their own medical insurance, at extremely high rates due solely to Obamacare; pay to properly register their vehicles; pay to carry required liability insurance on their vehicles; pay income tax, not working “under the table.” And on and on.
I think we can all agree we need immigration reform. This country would not be what it is today without immigrants having come here searching for a better way of life. But immigration into the U.S. isn’t what it once was. There was a time when immigrants coming to the U.S. came to build a better life for themselves, of their own labor, not on the financial backs of others. But, while Biden espouses a need for immigration reform, he’s done nothing in all of his years in “public service” to bring real comprehensive reform to fruition. For him, it’s much easier to just let them in and let taxpayers foot the bill.
By signing the executive order, Biden is doing nothing more than attempting to pad the Democrat voter base at any cost. By doing so, throngs of people will again flood the U.S., becoming an enormous financial burden on hard-working American taxpayers, and it is not unreasonable to suspect many will be carrying COVID-19. They will come because Biden promised to take care of them, at taxpayers’ expense.
It may be difficult for some to believe our president cares so little about hard-working Americans. But you must understand: Biden wouldn’t know honest hard work if it slapped him in the face, having become a politician only two years after obtaining his law degree, and remaining a politician from that point forward. He has no concept of working in the private sector; of working his tail off every day just to get by; of surviving paycheck to paycheck. He has never had to get his hands dirty (well, maybe figuratively, but not actually).
It’s going to be a hard few years ahead for all hard-working Americans, but we survived Barack Obama and we’ll survive Biden. You know, it’s never too early to start thinking about his replacement in 2024. So, let me start that conversation: Nikki Haley 2024.
Ernie Bentley is retired and worked in construction, regulatory compliance, property management, customer service and sales.