The conservative media skewered President-elect Joe Biden when he called for unity on the night of his Electoral College victory. How could Biden so boldly ask for unity after his party treated President Trump so poorly?
Interestingly, Republicans often complain about four major grievances:
• Democrats never gave Trump a chance and frequently assailed his character
• The mainstream press was out to get Trump
• The Mueller investigation was a hoax unfairly targeting the president.
• The impeachment was another hoax designed to undo the 2016 election.
I say interestingly, because each was only a grievance in the eye of a self-centered, unreflective beholder who failed to understand that he would reap what he sowed.
It has always been clear to non-base folks like me who Trump worked for; in July, he retweeted, “the only good democrat is a dead democrat” — not the words of someone looking for allies. Likewise, from the beginning, Trump lied to the press, stonewalled, and called them “the enemy of the people.”
The Mueller investigation was not a hoax from which Trump was “totally exonerated.” Few Americans read the 400-page report. In that report, Mueller concluded “… if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state… while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” DOJ policy against prosecuting a sitting president prevented further investigation.
Impeachment split along party lines. House Democrats impeached the president, despite Trump’s stonewalling. Senate Republicans acquitted, decrying the lack of direct witness testimony but refusing to call such witnesses themselves.
The ongoing voter fraud grievance, however, was spun out of whole cloth. Conservative supporters assert the president has every right to exhaust all legal means to ensure that voting in the election was proper. They seek equivalence by citing the 2000 election where neither party conceded until early December. In that election, however, 500 votes in one state separated the candidates. In 2020, Biden beat Trump by 7 million votes and won the Electoral College by the same 306-232 “landslide” as Trump in 2016.
Exhausting legal means doesn’t justify lying and promoting baseless voter fraud conspiracy theories.
Trump's lawyers unsuccessfully appealed to multiple state election boards and officials. They lost or withdrew from over 50 court cases, proving it is far easier to make allegations on Twitter and friendly media outlets than to present evidence worthy of a court’s consideration. Rudy Giuliani and his dream team received scathing rebukes from several judges. Conspiracy lawyers were summarily dismissed twice by the Supreme Court, most recently in a case brought by the Texas AG. Trump’s own attorney general and cybersecurity chief found no evidence of substantial fraud anywhere. Stop the Steal drove the voter fraud fantasy with violence and threats. But facts are facts, and despite many, many opportunities, Trump’s conspiracy enablers failed to produce a scintilla of evidence grounded in reality.
I’m not surprised President Trump won’t admit defeat. He is what he is.
I’m a little surprised so few Republican officials stood up to Trump’s mischief. With a few brave exceptions, most, like the 126 congressional Republicans who supported the Texas AG’s failed Supreme Court bid to disenfranchise 20 million voters, have shown themselves more interested in power than democracy.
I am very surprised, however, that so many of my otherwise reasonable Republican neighbors have enabled the president’s face-saving and fundraising voter fraud scam. These neighbors could end the harmful sideshow tomorrow by calling up and calling out their party’s nonsense super-spreaders (e.g., Rep. Kevin McCarthy).
I believe President-elect Biden is sincere when he says he wants to work with Democrats and Republicans to unify the country. This will require trust, including an honest accounting of the election conspiracy elephant in the room.
Why should Republicans accept Biden’s olive branch? Because like me, they are Americans first. The wellbeing of our nation is more important than the whims of any individual. Things will be different under a Democratic president, but we can all work together on many issues of common interest.
Unity in America works. No conspiracy theory here — history provides overwhelming evidence.
Steve Bacon is a retired university administrator and longtime resident of Bakersfield.