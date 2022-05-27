Our national media continually report substantial constitutional limitations are imposed on the powers of our federal government. Yet few, if any, help us understand what these limited powers are specifically.
Today, two of our three branches of government have grievously ignored this constitutional constraint. Fortunately, our third branch, the judicial, has intervened — yet never to the extent needed.
As a kid growing up in east Bakersfield, I first studied our Constitution at Washington Junior High, which was on Baker Street at the time. I was asked to recite the Constitution’s preamble at our eighth-grade graduation — from memory, of course — in front of everyone present. I did so — nervously, yet accurately.
The point is: Our U.S. Constitution mattered greatly to all in those long-ago days.
Later in life, I encountered Bill Thomas, then a member of Congress. He advised me the limitations on federal powers had been greatly “watered down” — to use his words. As chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, he was (and is) clearly one who knows whereof he speaks.
Yet, the problem persists.
So, what are these 18 powers granted to Congress — beyond which no one (including presidents) should tread?
In very brief words — partly mine (please read their actual context in Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution) — they are: lay and collect taxes; borrow money; regulate interstate commerce; establish uniform rules of naturalization and laws of bankruptcies; coin money and fix “standards of weights and measures”; punish counterfeiters of securities and U.S. coins; establish post offices; provide patent and copyright protection; constitute tribunals (federal courts); define and punish piracies and offenses against the law of nations; declare war; raise and support armies; maintain a Navy; regulate our land and naval forces; call forth the militia to execute our laws, suppress insurrections and repel invasions; organize, arm and discipline the militia; establish the District of Columbia (within 10 square miles); make all laws needed and proper for execution of the foregoing laws and any other powers vested in the federal government by the Constitution.
That’s it.
Only 18 federal powers — of which seven (almost 40 percent) are properly focused on the protection and safety of our nation and our people. They send a strong signal that an all-powerful central government is not permissible, nor was it the vision of our founders.
As wonderfully expressed by the 10th Amendment — in only 28 understandable words — this limitation on federal powers is reinforced as follows:
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.
How could it be stated more clearly?
Do any recent laws passed by Congress or executive orders signed by the president come to mind as beyond the scope of Article 8 — and more properly to be “reserved to the states respectively, or to the people?”
To test Thomas’ notion that the 10th Amendment has been “watered down” — plus, in my opinion, grossly ignored more recently by Congress and the White House — here are some typical federal actions. As you read them, ask yourself if they are in or out of compliance with our Constitution: COVID-19 vaccination mandates; the departments of education, energy, agriculture and perhaps others; Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare); Roe v. Wade; and face mask mandates for public transportation, to list but a few.
What others can you add — especially if you believe, as I do, most, if not all, should be addressed only at the state level — especially Roe v. Wade’s current controversy.
Our national political leaders and candidates for federal office need to be tested on this issue and, if necessary, persuaded to promise opposition to such unconstitutional practices.
If properly practiced, that 10 square miles allocated for the District of Columbia will have a considerably lower workforce of bureaucrats plus our federal budget may even become balanced.
John Pryor is a local management consultant and published author.