The recent disclosure of illegal means to gain acceptance to elite colleges and universities has evoked memories of my experience as a parent of college-bound children, and my own experience as an applicant and student.
In the first case, we were no different than many so-called “helicopter parents” who involved themselves too much in the college application process. Seemingly since their birth, we planned our children’s lives to reflect their suitability to gain admission to prestigious schools. There were academic enrichment programs, music lessons, athletics and SAT prep courses, all things we could afford and provide in order to burnish their resumes. These seemed perfectly reasonable in view of the fact that they were possible due to the income that rewarded our hard work as high school, college and graduate students.
It seemed at the time that there was an admissions game afoot, and that we had better play lest our offspring suffer the indignity of attending a middling private or state-supported school. But we believed there was a meritocracy underpinning college admissions, as well as life in general. In retrospect, that belief seems terribly naïve. Not only is there cheating in test taking, but fraudulent claims of athletic or artistic prowess where there is none, false transcripts submitted, ghost written personal statements and frank bribery. How does a qualified student navigate through this swamp, with the additional burdens of not being a “legacy,” the child of parents who are powerful, famous or wealthy or the politically correct flavor of the month?
When I was a high school student my parents played no role in my college applications. They were high school graduates who provided moral support, a work ethic, a strong value system, love and reverence for education, but little else. I applied to state universities as well as one elite private research university and gained admission to all of them. I chose to attend the latter, made possible by a then-generous state scholarship program as well as scholarships from the school. I came to regret that decision. Many alumni of this school describe the transformational impact it made on their lives. I could not say the same. I was at a tremendous socioeconomic disadvantage. Despite having attended a well-regarded public high school, it was clear that my preparation for college-level work was lacking compared to my many prep-school educated classmates. But perhaps the most devastating impact was the general disdain by faculty and students for this country, and the lack of appreciation of the system, however flawed, that provided what seemed then to be boundless opportunities for all, and from which I clearly benefited. So, after my sophomore year, I transferred to a state university where there were professors who were as dedicated to and supportive of their students as the private school.
It seems that colleges and universities have sold the majority of us on the prestige of their degrees. One can get from Point A to Point B in a Fiat, but how much better to arrive in a Mercedes? We value that perception and resort to cheating to be able to ride in the Mercedes. Long term studies fail to conclusively demonstrate any income advantage or enhancement of happiness by going to a name school. There are too many essays written by journalists concerning the rampant political indoctrination masked as education to discuss here, except to state that the stigmatization of other than leftist viewpoints has a corrosive effect upon our civic engagement and belief in fair play.
I respectfully suggest that parents exercise benign neglect when their children apply to college. Let them decide what is important for them to learn, or whether college is a better alternative than vocational training. Don’t buy into the brand name game, it may not be the best school for them. Expect your moral value system to be challenged by your children, as it should be debated in the marketplace of ideas that colleges claim to be. If you have done your job as a loving parent, your children should emerge from college with an appreciation of your values and sacrifices, as well as the ability to think for themselves.
Steven R. Jacobs is a 30-year Bakersfield resident who practiced the medical specialty of pathology at local hospitals. He can be reached at drsrj13@sbcglobal.net.