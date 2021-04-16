Feeding the racial narrative goes like this: "BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge a white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd."
Black this, white that! Haven't we had enough of this myopic tunnel into which we are being philosophically forced? Mass demonstrations against alleged systemic or institutional racism in major liberal leaning cities, continuous indoctrination of critical race theory through our military, education systems and even the church, along with a new reality of the insidious disease of white privilege as understood by white fragility.
Yes, there are those who seek desperately to divide us by race and our past sins. But have you ever noticed that the content of one's character is never part of this national conversation? Why, you may ask? Well, because harping on racial issues blaming and shaming works! It is much easier to react to these things than to respond, because sin has rewired us that way.
And so those who use race irresponsibly are not seeking a rational conversation. These proclamaters, puppeteers and pious progressive pimps cover their intentional goal by littering the verbal landscape with a plethora of vulgar fodder and spreading emotionally charged, repentant circular confusion soaked heavily in the plantation soil of social justice reparations.
Because infusion of fascism creates a toxic environment of forced compliance, apathetic resistance and hypocritical allegiance, the uninformed become easy prey on the daily horizon of this new normal. One incremental way this is presented is through diversity training.
Diversity training then is that gateway to this radical progressive utopia. This is the emotional pot of gold at the beginning of this humanistic rainbow journey into the forever land of inclusive relational bliss. Godless, authoritarian and destined for anarchy, this societal petri dish is rife with the toxic juices of militaristic and Marxist ambitions.
This is just one of the many tools used by the evil one to divide and conquer a culture. Expect to be hated, vilified and even harmed if you resist this mind twisting, irrational form of thought torture.
In this environment, reparations are righteous, protests are peaceful and no matter what it takes, you must submit to this man-generated vision of racial supremacy.
There is a constant which isn't owned by focus groups, legislated political parties or can be manipulated by mob rule: the truth.
So how are we to respond? We are to speak the truth, and we are to speak it in love. Truth is that right perspective in the context of absolute reality. Truth doesn't exploit the emotions, it does not evade reason, nor insult logical facts. Truth will not even ignore the obvious. Truth hinges not on opinions or polls or public outrage.
It cannot be rationalized away, interpreted into oblivion, speculated away, impugned with imagination, subjugated into submission to one side of the political aisle or another.
Truth doesn't fear history! So whether we confront the darkness or remain comforted in the light, truth will reign forever. He is the answer and will be the final arbitrator of all things!
Pastor Angelo Frazier is a pastor at RiverLakes Community Church.