Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting featured a legally mandated public forum on the collaboration of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
California’s 2016 TRUTH Act requires all counties that provide information to ICE to hold a forum. This was Kern County’s first such forum. Thirty community members spoke against the cooperation KCSO provides to ICE and the fear and harm it causes local citizens. Sheriff Donny Youngblood was not in attendance, instead sending a deputy to provide a very brief summary: 622 ICE requests for information on detained individuals, 486 resulting arrests by ICE on the basis of that information and the average age and ethnicity of those arrestees.
Community members spoke for an hour and a half of their objections to this cooperation. There was no further comment from the Sheriff’s Office.
Effective law enforcement depends on trust, good communication and transparency. This was, unfortunately, sorely lacking in this meeting. Some of the ideas shared at the forum included: holding these sessions in a more timely manner (this report was for 2017 data); holding meetings in the evening to allow more people to attend; reports that provide more detail (including demographics, how ICE is arresting people after release, what KCSO is doing to inform detainees of their rights as required by the TRUST Act and how the probation department is involved); and information on policies and training. Certainly, our elected sheriff should attend in person to discuss his management and hear comments of citizens.
Civil dialogue is a foundation of our democracy. While community members were sharp in their criticism, the forum was orderly and respectful. By not attending, I believe Sheriff Youngblood missed an opportunity to explain his position and hear the voice of those he represents. His absence damaged his reputation with the community. I sincerely hope this is not a pattern for the future.
Kern County has a group of citizens interested in promoting trust and transparency with local law enforcement and advocating for justice for all: Community TRUSTT (Together Rebuilding Unity Rebuilding Trust and Transparency). The next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 2019, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2216 17th St., Bakersfield. Please join us.
Other opportunities to engage with law enforcement include: KCSO Community Academy (an 11-week program open to the community. Contact KCSO for more information), Bakersfield Safe Streets (meets monthly with the goal of reducing violence in our community. Contact BPD for information) and Bakersfield Safe Neighborhoods (a City Council committee with meetings scheduled quarterly. Contact the City Manager’s office for schedule).
Law enforcement across the country needs the input of all citizens to move to a Community Policing model. I urge you to get involved in our community.
Marilyn Droppers, of Bakersfield, is a retired health care administrator and co-founder of Community TRUSTT, dedicated to improving trust and transparency with law enforcement.