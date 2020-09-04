As a former university administrator, I have reviewed a lot of job applications. A typical application consists of a cover letter, a resume and reference letters/phone calls. The cover letter is where applicants argue for why they are the most qualified person for the job. References are people who know the applicant well and are willing to vouch for them.
When I read a cover letter, I always compare it to the resume to check for consistency with the accomplishments listed there. It’s often easy to spot embellishing and know quickly whether the applicant’s assertions can be trusted. Likewise, letters of reference can be extremely illuminating when they are truthful, provide objective support for the cover letter and add important humanizing details the resume cannot address. However, references that simply say what they think is needed to get their friend hired, without regard for professional ethics or the truth, are mostly worthless.
The Republican National Convention was a reference-fest, with one speaker after another vouching for President Trump’s work ethic, compassion for the underdog, competence and character. Unfortunately, I have seen applicant Trump’s resume and it bears no resemblance to all the letters of reference that arrived in their red, white and blue envelopes. And if Trump’s acceptance speech was his cover letter, the inconsistencies between what he says he’s done and his objective resume would have doomed his application to the circular file.
But this is a committee decision and his application is moving forward.
If, however, I was a part of his interview committee and had only three sets of questions to contribute, I’d ask him these:
1. Mr. Trump, in your cover letter you said you “built the strongest economy in the history of the world.” Do you appreciate your good fortune in inheriting a strong and growing economy, unlike your predecessor who inherited a recession? Do you realize that several presidents (Reagan, Clinton, W. Bush in his first term) had stronger GDP growth than you, and Obama in his second term about matched your first three years (2.3 vs 2.5 percent)? Do you realize Obama in his last three years surpassed job growth in your first three years (8.1 vs. 6.6 million) before the millions of jobs lost under your watch during the pandemic? Do you realize the percentage of stock market growth under Obama was stronger at this point in his presidency than yours if you start at his inauguration rather than his election? So please explain what you mean when you say you “built” the “strongest economy” in the history of the world?
2. Mr. Trump, in your cover letter you said you took decisive action on COVID-19 to get it under control. You mentioned closing travel from China (but with thousands of exceptions), harnessing the power of the Defense Production Act and the private sector to produce all the ventilators and PPEs that were needed, testing more than any other country, creating effective therapeutics at warp speed, and rushing a vaccine to be ready by year’s end. If this is true, why are more than 180,000 Americans dead from the virus with the death toll rising by about 1,000 souls per day? Why does the U.S., with the greatest medical scientists in the world, have 4 percent of the world population but over 24 percent of the cases, 21 percent of the deaths, and the eighth highest death rate in the world (about 55 per 100,000)? And why are many children in other parts of the world safely returning to school while ours are working from home or returning under a shadow of fear? Your cover letter describes “decisive action,” but I don’t see decisive results. Can you explain?
3. Mr. Trump, in your cover letter you decried the violence in the streets of our cities, the anarchy and lawlessness that has broken out in response to racial justice protests, and the general division within our great country. You have pledged to make things better if we hire you in November. Tell me, who was president of the United States when all this violence and division escalated?
Thanks very much for your time, Mr. Trump. We’ll be in touch.
Hard pass.
Steve Bacon is a retired university administrator and longtime resident of Bakersfield.