About MoveOn's petition titled, "Do not Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court Seat Until after the 2021 Inauguration”: I won’t sign it.
A president has the constitutional power and right to nominate Supreme Court justices to the very end of his or her term. And similarly, there is no prohibition against the Senate confirming a nomination immediately before a presidential election — or even in a post-election lame duck session. Indeed, over the last century the Democrats have confirmed several end-of-term nominees by Republican presidents.
The Democrats say, however, that the Republicans are hypocrites for frustrating Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland — and with considerable reason because Obama nominated him in March of his final year in office, as compared to September here. The Democrats are right about that. It is a shame that the Republican senators derailed the appointment of Garland, an outstanding judge and a centrist. The Republicans damaged themselves by doing that, and they are seeing the damage in the blow-back they are receiving now.
But today the Democrats are the kettle calling the pot black. Back in 2016 they contended that the president did have the authority to push through his nomination toward the end of his term. (They were right.) Now they contend the opposite. (They are wrong.) The Democrats’ hypocrisy in 2020 is the flip side of the Republicans' in 2016.
Some argue that, in sidelining the Garland nomination, the Republican senators made an implied promise to honor future Democratic Party opposition to a Republican president’s late-term nomination of a Supreme Court justice. That is, of course, nonsense. The 2016 power grab implied only that Republican senators might do the same again if given the opportunity. The remedy for that is the ballot box (or will it be the mail-in ballot?), not imitation of Republican misconduct in 2016.
For me, there is another aspect. The press is sainting Ginsburg posthumously. Much of the praise is deserved. But she was also a political infighter. Nowhere do you see that more than in her determination to hold on to her Supreme Court position to block another Trump appointment. She was old, sick, and in the normal course would have been expected to resign some time ago. Her tenacious hold on office amounted to a filibuster.
In that light, MoveOn’s pitch that Trump will get to nominate a Supreme Court justice “against Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wishes” rings hollow. It is not spoken, but Trump and the Republican senators think they are harvesting a Supreme Court position to which they have been entitled for some time.
Of course, looming behind the appointment controversy is the possibility that the Supreme Court will play a decisive role in a contested election. Arguably, a Republican appointment may clinch re-election for Trump. But however distasteful that result may be for some, the need to follow lawful procedure is more important. In our democracy, a peaceful and legal succession to presidential office outweighs concerns about who wins.
The crisis is bigger than many people realize. The controversy over filling Ginsburg’s seat may spill over into demonstrations, violence and worse. You might say that, on the contrary, signing a petition is peaceable and commendable. But in the present environment, it will just become another brickbat flying in the air.
Girard Fisher is a retired attorney living in Tehachapi.