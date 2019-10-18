Just ask me and I'll flood you with a torrent of enthusiastic words. I just came back from New England, very fortunate to catch it in its prime of autumn colors. Rarely have I been so overwhelmed by the powers of nature to lift the soul by a crescendo of colors.
When I turned on my television in my motel, I had such a negative reaction to the trash that we normally allow entrance into our consciousness. It's measurable: the relationship between our sense of well-being and the time we allow ourselves to commune with nature. Yet we have devised lifestyles that rarely allow us to experience the lift that nature can bring us.
It is said, for example, that the average New Yorker can go a whole day without seeing a single tree. And most of us spend upwards of five hours a day looking at a computer screen or TV. But when were the last times we allowed ourselves to take in the splendor of a sunrise or sunset? I don't mean an obstructed quickie glimpse as we're tooting around in our cars, but from a favored vantage point, where the sun's inter-reaction with clouds is the main thing happening for us and to us. Or, when was the last time we experienced a darkened sky full of stars? For most of us, most of the time, the best we get is a minimal view of just a hand-full of stars, not blotted our by city lights nor covered over by the haze and smog we breathe.
The beauties of nature aren't all around us just to stir the souls of poets. They are intended for our rejuvenation and our healing. But we've no time for that. We have miles to travel and schedules to follow. I still recall one summer afternoon, beginning a trip home from Lake Tahoe, that I stifled the impulse to take a detour to a nearby beach. What was the hurry? No real need. It was just the mindset that a car trip is simply starting off from a given point and heading for a destination as quickly as possible. No thought to the potential of refreshment along the way, except perhaps a Coke from a drive-thru, just as long as no long line of cars was waiting.
I couldn't wait at trip's end to get home and write up my thoughts before they got flooded out by "normal" living. As one poet hauntingly put it, "Where is the life we have lost in the living?" I don't want to forget the breath-taking power nature had over me. Borrowing from an old song, "Nature is a many splendored thing." Sometimes that splendor was to be seen from a distance, broad patches of color from tree decked hills. Sometimes the splendor was seen up close and compacted during a ride along a mountain road, hemmed in by the trees, forming a canyon of colors: flaming reds, glittering golds, blazing yellows, all bordered and contrasted by the residual greens.
We live in a society that teaches us to get relief from life through tranquilizers. We believe our health is mainly dependent on the quality of the health insurance we have. But there is a tranquility that money can't buy. There is healthier living for us all, just for the taking. Even now there is a lake nearby with a mother duck in the water being trailed by five of the cutest little ducklings. There are roses, perhaps even in our own gardens, that won't mind it a bit if we sit quietly nearby, taking in the beauty of form and color. Maybe rising occasionally to do some comparative sniffing. Or, maybe we can go on a treasure hunt to seek a private vantage point, one for sunrises and one for sunsets. And, if time permits (but who needs permission), we can head out of town and above the concealing smog to see a starry sky as God meant it to be seen.
Good ideas, right? Maybe someday. Maybe sometime.
Bob Schwartz, of Bakersfield, was born in New York City, but has spent most of his life in California serving as a pastor.