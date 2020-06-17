The issue of race and racism in America seems to have hit a crescendo with the death of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. This social unrest is long overdue, yet like so many other issues in America right now, it has become reduced to falsely dichotomous and partisan narratives: Black Lives Matters vs. All Lives Matters; police vs. protesters; socialism vs. capitalism; liberal vs. conservative; the good vs. the bad, and so on.
More than ever we are seeing this kind of “us vs. them” mentality and discourse permeate every aspect of our lives today, but framing issues around this kind of narrative only exacerbates the dehumanization of “others” based on conflicting beliefs and ideologies. Part of this is because we often treat issues of equality and equity as a zero sum game; as if by saying that black lives matter and acknowledging the historical and cultural systemic oppressions that black people have experienced somehow lessens the value of others lives. Another example of this is marriage equality in which opponents of same-sex marriage often claimed that allowing gay people the right to marry somehow cheapens the experience for straight people.
This is asinine logic. Of course all lives matter, but that’s not the point. The point is to highlight how systemic and institutionalized racism has continued to hinder the opportunities of black people, which include policies like the “war on drugs,” that have disproportionately impacted black people by criminalizing and stigmatizing issues that impact predominately black communities.
As Americans, we like to believe that the relationship between structure and agency is clear-cut, that freewill and choice exist for everyone. However, we are rarely willing to acknowledge how social structures, institutions and policies actually constrain people's choices and their ability to act when they are burdened by things like poverty, racism, mental illness, sexism, homophobia, physical disabilities, etc. We like to believe that everyone has equal opportunity because it feels good and gives us a sense of agency and control over our own destinies. However, when our institutions and the policies they create are based on biased ideologies and taken for granted opinions, then inequality and inequity are reproduced in our everyday lives.
The calls to defund the police are a cry from people who are tired of seeing this reproduction of inequality and inequity within law enforcement institutions that disproportionately impact black people and their communities. It is a call for more than reform because reform has not changed much, so people are asking for an obvious next step: the restructuring of policing institutions, as well as the reallocation of money from police budgets into community programs that can help prevent crime by giving people better resources and opportunities.
I understand that these ideas seem scary, but this is mostly because of how we’ve been taught to view issues of equality and equity as a zero sum game. When we operate under the false consciousness of this assumption and reduce our conversations to a dichotomous “us vs. them” narrative, then we are contributing to the problem. Criticizing how our policing institutions operate doesn’t mean people want to abolish all police, nor does a progressive’s criticisms of capitalism mean they are anti-American, or even anti-capitalism for that matter. It simply means that we are willing to acknowledge the flaws in our system, and that these flaws aren’t just superficial, but that such inequality is deeply rooted into our social institutions and continues to influence how we are socialized and the ideologies we use to construct our reality — both personally and as a society.
Truly hard conversations are needed to be able to honestly examine and start to rectify the injustices of how our social systems have produced and continue to reproduce inequality, but those conversations can’t happen if we keep dismissing, minimizing and vilifying each other. I highly recommend reading Robin Diangelo’s “White Fragility: Why it’s so Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” and Carol Anderson’s “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide” to help white people understand their place in the reproduction of racism and how to fight it.
Jacob Richardson is a sociology student at CSUB, a Student Research scholar and a Sally Casanova Honorable Mention.