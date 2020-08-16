For many schools in Kern County, instruction begins in less than a week and these are unprecedented times in education. The traditional ritual of shopping for clothes and school supplies has been supplanted by work areas and upgraded WiFi speed. The pandemic has not only changed how society interacts, it has forced a shift in the way education is delivered.
School district administrators, parents and students find ourselves in a situation where adaptation and leaving the comfort zone (what many flee from) is a key virtue to possess. This discussion will not deal with masks, social distancing or what population gets infected versus ones that don’t. We will discuss what it will take to see ourselves clear until traditional classroom instruction resumes.
I’ve come to the conclusion that playing the blame game is useless. It is what it is. Now more than ever we need patience with one another. I am a parent of two children in college and a senior in high school. I understand the frustration of one day believing they were going back to school only to see those plans dashed. Not only were the girls disappointed, so were mom and dad. But there is a choice — one can either exhibit patience or pout.
Everyone is now learning. Teachers are learning a new way to teach. While familiar with technology, many students have to discover a new way to learn. Parents are learning an alternative way to support their children. As a result, parents must be patient with teachers and administrators. Teachers have to be patient with students. Students must be patient with all of us. This is new territory for all. It’s distributing. It’s inconvenient. It’s scary. But it is now reality. Patience with one another must rule the day.
The primary issue that keeps me up at night is the learning loss that may occur for many students during this pandemic. In June, an article titled, “COVID-19 and student learning in the United States: The hurt could last a lifetime," was published. It states the persistent achievement disparities across income levels and between white students and students of Black and Hispanic heritage, and that school shutdowns could not only cause disproportionate learning losses for these students, compounding existing gaps, but also lead more of them to drop out. This could have long-term effects on these children’s long-term economic well-being and on the U.S. economy as a whole. How much learning students lose during school closures varies significantly by access to remote learning, the quality of remote instruction, home support and the degree of engagement.
So what as a community can we do about this? It’s been said teamwork makes the dream work. What school closures in March taught me was the vast technology disparity in our county. There are some children in my district that have more technology in their bedrooms than many have in their entire home. With this being the case, participation and collaboration between neighbors and the community is vital. In this space we need nonprofits, churches, neighbors and friends to participate in a child’s learning. If you are good at math, science or English and able to convey information to your neighbor's child, please offer support. In this climate it will take a village to raise a child.
In her best selling book, "Grit," Angela Duckworth wrote that grit is a personality strength defined by the aggregation of two facets of effort and consistency of an interest. As a society and an educational community, together we must preserve and exhibit resilience through this shift in education. Lance Armstrong reminds us, “Community is strength and positive attitude is everything.” Will frustration arise? Probably. Is it possible irritation between students and parents not understanding the assignment or how the online learning platform works will take place? Most likely. Yet, I firmly believe it will be these challenges that, if we preserve through, will make the public educational system stronger and more innovative for the future.
Happy back to school!
Keith Wolaridge is in his 11th year as trustee for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board, business owner, adjunct professor at Bakersfield College and author of "Five Pillars."