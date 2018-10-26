I’m continually fascinated by the high percentage of news stories in local and national media that include a significant risk management dimension.
Whether it’s a head-on collision on Highway 58 or a business fire in New York — or dishonest diversion of cash by a trusted employee anywhere, risk management examples are reported daily!
Each of these painful and costly events could have been avoided or at least mitigated through proactive risk management. All too often, we demonstrate a very human propensity to sit back and deal with issues reactively — after damage is done and lives are lost.
An outstanding example of proactive action is a waterfront home in Mexico Beach, Florida. This three-level residence was designed and constructed — at about a 15 to 20 percent increase over normal construction costs — to withstand winds above 200 miles per hour. When Hurricane Michael hit recently, the owner’s return on investment was substantial!
The owner followed three risk management steps to protect property and save lives.
He identified and measured the risk.
He took proactive steps to mitigate this risk.
He considered alternative methods to transfer and/or fund this risk.
It worked!
The dramatic image of his home still standing — while surrounded by other demolished homes — tells the story all too well.
Examples abound.
If you plan to build a home along the Kern River, do what Bakersfield residents did in the design of their waterfront homes on the coast. One built on a high cliff overlooking the ocean — with easy access to the beach below yet secure from high seas. Another built his home at beach level but on pilings. High tides simply flow under his home and back out to sea.
In addition to flooding from the Kern River and potential failure of Lake Isabella’s two dams (built over an earthquake fault), our community’s major risk is that of an earthquake.
This event is predicted by our scientific community with a high probability to occur in the near term. As we learned in 1952 when most of Bakersfield’s downtown was destroyed, this is a difficult risk to manage. Yet steps can be taken.
Lives can be saved.
One example is the annual Great California ShakeOut and its “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” drill. By “going through the motions,” wherever we may have been at 10:18 a.m. on Oct. 18, we learned what to do when shaking begins — and continues — as will be the case when the “really big one” occurs and lives are at risk.
Property can be preserved. When a frame dwelling has a large and deep anchor bolt at each of its corners, this structure may still be standing while those without such support are destroyed — just like the surrounding homes at Mexico Beach.
On a smaller yet still high-cost scale, dishonest diversion of cash in public or private organizations can be avoided through internal accounting controls in which money-handling duties are divided among multiple employees. If a single person has each of these responsibilities, the stage is set for a “trusted employee” to be illegally enriched. There’s no justification to permit this costly outcome to occur.
Other property and liability risks — once identified and measured — can be avoided altogether or at least mitigated in a major way IF we are proactive.
No risk management system is perfect, of course. Severe losses can — and do — still occur. Yet taking a little “time out” from our busy days to think creatively through these issues can pay high dividends. Several businesses in downtown Bakersfield are doing so now. They found their proactive collaboration in managing common risks significantly reduces the probability of vandalism and burglary losses. Their combined video camera tapes also help police capture the culprits!
Be proactive. Manage risks as described above. Go to www.ready.gov and www.shakeout.com for more information. Talk to your insurance broker. Practice risk management — proactively!
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM is a risk management consultant with CSU Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center and author of “Quality Risk Management Fieldbook” published by the International Risk Management Institute in Dallas.