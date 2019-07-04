On this 243rd birthday of American Independence from British monarchical rule, it would be wise for Americans to read one of the more obscure speeches of a non-Founding Father.
It is never a bad idea, of course, to re-read the Declaration of Independence, nor should Americans ever fail to appreciate the Herculean achievements of historic men of the American Revolution like Jefferson, Adams and Washington.
But given the polarized toxicity of the modern political landscape in 2019, Americans who want to remember what this country stands for, who want the United States to continue to prosper, and most of all, citizens who want to believe in the long-term prospects for liberal democracy, should read the speech of a 28-year-old in 1838 titled, “The Perpetuation of Our Political Institutions,” better known as Abraham Lincoln’s “Lyceum Address.”
A young Abraham Lincoln was already concerned with the central problem that plagued historic democracies, chiefly the problem of civic decay.
In his speech to the young men of Springfield, Lincoln eloquently explains that the most powerful threat to America’s constitutional system of self-government will not mask itself as a foreign threat, but will come from within.
“Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant to step the ocean and crush us at a blow? Never! . . . At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer. If it ever reach us it must spring up amongst us; it cannot come from abroad?”
It seems to me as we live through an era of perpetual democratic dysfunction, regional, racial and economic tribalization, disdain for both our political institutions and large swathes of our fellow citizens, as well as widespread public ignorance about even the most rudimentary ideas and practices of American civic life (only 26 percent of American adults can name the three branches of government and a measly 3 percent know that the right to petition the government is in the First Amendment) that now is the appropriate time to ask if we now embody the essence of young Lincoln’s fears—that what has “spring up amongst us” in recent years is inconsistent with the hope of “perpetuating our political institutions.”
In Lincoln’s day, he worried about lawlessness and the excesses of mob rule as plausible threats to the union itself. He mentions the murder of Elijah Parish Lovejoy, an abolitionist newspaper man who was murdered by a pro-slavery mob. He explains that slavery perpetuates endless violence because “whenever the vicious portion of [our] population shall be permitted to gather in bands of hundreds and thousands, burn churches, ravage and rob provision stores, throw printing-presses into rivers, shoot editors, and hang and burn obnoxious persons at pleasure and with impunity, depend upon it, the government cannot last.”
Thus, in this youthful version of Lincoln we can easily detect the embryonic moralism of the man who eventually issues the Emancipation Proclamation, delivers the Gettysburg Address, and leads the charge for the ratification of the 13th Amendment, which constitutionally abolished slavery.
The question for Americans today is this: do we possess the character, knowledge and civic habits that are necessary for a people to perpetuate the blessings of constitutional self-government far into the future?
It is almost always a bad gamble to bet against the success of the United States.
And yet, if Lincoln were to diagnose the state of our politics in 2019, if he were to give an updated “Lyceum Address,” what would he say about our capacity and prospects for renewing our political institutions? What would be his most potent areas of concern?
Lincoln was especially concerned with the prospect of tyranny, of electing someone who “thirsts and burns for distinction.” We have elected (and keep electing) a caste of professional politicians in this country who often make little distinction between public service and self-aggrandizement. Public service should serve the interests of the people, the needs of the demos, not the ego if the candidate. Do our politics truly attract the best men and women our society has to offer? Are these the people Hamilton described in the “Federalist Papers” as citizens of a “continental reputation?”
Most of all, he would say don’t take the blessings of liberty for granted. Understand that freedom is not free. Take note of the generations of heroism that created and renewed the framework of rights we enjoy today. As Lincoln argued, “Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution.”
The “American Experiment,” after all, is still an experiment. Our freedom is more fragile that most appreciate. Our much-celebrated pluralism cannot coexist with ideological radicalism without society descending into warring camping fueled by unapologetic hostility towards one another.
Be mindful who you elect and remember the profound responsibilities of being a good citizen in a democracy. These, I would argue, would be the two worries Lincoln would have today if he were to update his address of 1838.
On this day of American Independence, let us not forget what yokes us together, let us not forget our national adhesive, let’s focus at least one day of the year on the unum, instead of the pluribus.
Jeremy Adams is the 2012 Kern County Teacher of the Year, the 2014 California Teacher of the Year and the recipient of a Beautiful Bakersfield Award in Education.