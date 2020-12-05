Life is all around us: animal, plant, human, insect and the microscopic world of atoms, molecules, bacteria and of course, viruses.
We now know that we share life with all the above, especially viruses.
We define life primarily in biological terms and characteristics.
Trees and plants live by converting sunlight and CO2 by the process of photosynthesis, which sheds a byproduct of oxygen that is essential to support our life form and many others.
The ancient Greeks developed the concept of Gaia, our living planet Earth.
Of the many contributions of our description of life forms, the universal criteria includes the sustainability of life.
Applying this criteria, the Torah (the first five books of the Bible) is a living continuity that not only supports life, but enhances it in ways that encourage our responsibility toward all of life’s forms.
Dr. Albert Schweitzer, who at 30 years of age turned from a world-renowned church organ designer to become a medical doctor, is a real-life example of the commitment to the recognition of the sanctity of life as recognized in our Torah.
Dr. Schweitzer, during his medical service along the Lamborine River in Africa, conceived his philosophy of Reverence For Life. To Dr. Schweitzer, this was absolute and included all life, even those lifeforms harmful to humans!
The traditional belief in the philosophy of Judaism is that the Torah was “given” to the Jewish people at Mount Sinai by G-D or at the very least was written by humans as a result of divine inspiration.
Without arguing the truth or falsity of this explanation that has prevailed for the last 3,000 years, I would like to suggest that regardless of how Torah came to be, it also has the characteristics within its teachings to be recognized as a life form along with its centuries of commentaries.
Like all living things, the environment that sustains life must be preserved and sanctified as life itself.
Since we humans are the most able to maintain the conditions that nurture life, we must assume individual responsibility for all other life forms.
We must learn to live sustainably with all life, including our human differences, or we will become the victim of our non-partisan MOTHER NATURE!
In the spirit of Baruch Spinoza (a Sephardic Jew whose ancestors were forcibly converted to Christianity after the Spanish edict of expulsion of 1492 and who relocated to Amsterdam to recommit themselves to the traditions of Judaism), who was excommunicated from the Jewish community of Amsterdam for Heresy in 1656 for espousing the belief that the Torah was written over a long period by many different people, I offer the following to be included in the continuum of written and oral contributions, recognizing that human behavior is generally not changed by reason alone.
The concept of an all-knowing judge of our behavior with certain awareness of our conduct is embedded in the belief system of the great majority of the now existing 10 billion (?) people residing on planet earth.
Admittedly, the focus, rituals and even the definition of a Supreme Nonbeing has been redefined by humanity through the ages.
In the spirit of Spinoza and at risk of excommunication, I suggest we add the following to our enduring principles:
1. Each of us is responsible for our behavior;
2. Our security in the basics of life requires the same security for all;
3. Although we exist in the short run, we should strive to live in the long run;
4. Education and reason will lead to kindness and empathy;
5. Wearing a mask in this pandemic is your pledge to be your sisters’ and brothers’ keeper.
My writing is intended to be thought-provoking.
Can we as mere humans come up with a modern 10 Commandments to augment our history of 3,000 years and preserve our planet for our future generations?
Si Se Puede!
Yes we can!
Yes we MUST!
YES WE WILL!
We should make this mandated isolation into an opportunity to define the future rules that we would like to live under.
Let’s turn this pandemic into a Pandocracy!
Your act of Kindness is a gift that keeps on giving!
Phil Rudnick is an attorney, farmer, rancher, businessman and life-long Bakersfield resident. He can be reached at phil@upstartvillage.com.