It is clear that the last year has taken a heavy toll on all of us: a virus that has hamstrung even the healthiest, tenured workers into isolating and relying on stimulus packages to provide for their families. We are living at the discretion of what passes the desks of legislators. And we can see that the novel coronavirus pandemic of 2020 poked further holes in an already uneven playing field slated against the poor, uninsured and people of color all across our country.
Like many of you, we watched the events at the Capitol unfold while still adjusting to a new life in the age of the global pandemic. Just as the novel coronavirus, the spectacle at the Capitol — the dramatic tantrums of disenfranchised people — is just another example of the disease that plagues the very culture of our nation.
Some Americans applauded the event from their couches, like it was some type of patriotic duty for people to support the violent desecration of the hallowed grounds of democracy for the world to see.
In the days after, we watched faces of essential workers, people of color and the working Americans clean up the mess that insurrectionists left on the marble floors that slaves built.
How do we stand, as America in the world’s stage, for democracy, peace and justice when those who chant “USA!” with literal bloodlust are incited by insane untrue media narratives and biased journalism that all of us are bombarded with constantly? How are we a democratic nation when our communities willingly devour propaganda from the wide media landscape without recourse for the lies, falsehoods and a lack of action?
We believe in democracy and that the Democratic Party is able to best represent the values of real Americans whose voices are not necessarily the loudest. The California Democratic Party has a delegate process, where each assembly district in the state elects everyday voters to work on the party platform and hold politicians who we elect accountable to the policies that got them elected.
Delegates are a unique brand of activists who work to meet the direct needs of voters in a way that elected officials cannot. Because your neighbor, teacher or employee can be a delegate for the Democratic Party, delegates are committed to ideals that benefit all of us. Delegates are passionate enough to work tirelessly advocating and guiding policymakers to reflect the same values.
Recently, the California state delegate elections took place. For Central Valley districts 32 and 34, there were multiple groups or slates of everyday people vying to uphold our values. In delegate elections past, there were few people, if any, who wanted to represent our district at the state level.
In an unprecedented turnout for voter registration and candidates, Central Valley Democrats voted, and progressives worked hard and won big in this party election.
Our slate knows that this sweeping win is due to the local Democrats who registered to vote in the party election. Our grassroots organizing methods and progressive ideology rang true with each of these local Democrats.
With the results now finalized, the real work can begin with the California Democratic Party and the Democratic parties of the Central Valley. With California’s influence as a nation-state and the Central Valley literally feeding the world, the stakes couldn’t be higher in 2021.
Plainly speaking, now is the time for our country to evolve. It is time to stand in solidarity, not fear.
It is time to pass Medicare for All. It is time to address quality education. It is time to get big money out of politics, to stand for environmental justice and for health and safety, no matter your ZIP code or immigration status.
While the country continues to work through and hold accountable those who incited and perpetrated the violence on our sacred Capitol grounds, we as Central Valley progressive delegates will do our utmost to ensure that our values will bring this county and country on par with the rest of the world.
Asha Chandy and Jeff Heinle are Assembly District 34 state delegates.