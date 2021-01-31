To quote the main character in the film “There Will Be Blood,” “I’m an oil man.” However, I’m a geologist first and love studying the earth and solving problems using the natural materials I’ve been taught to find. I won’t address global warming or the merits of petroleum in this article as I want to focus on what we need to produce from and return to the earth by entering the Green New Deal that we appear to be accelerating toward.
So, we are eliminating petroleum-powered vehicles and natural gas and coal used for electricity generation. We also don’t seem to like nuclear or hydro-power as it has been near impossible to get any new project permitted. Wind and solar currently supply about 4 percent of our total domestic energy needs as of 2019 with petroleum and coal supplying 80 percent (EIA.gov). That leaves us in a monstrous hole to increase solar and wind, plus battery power to store their intermittent energy in order to dependably supply the energy to support our lives and transportation. Let’s get to work!
Despite having the strictest environmental regulations and oversight on the planet, most environmental groups oppose new domestic energy projects. They actively work to block new solar, wind and even housing projects with almost the same fervor as they have toward development of traditional energy sources. Apparently, their stance has changed, because to support running water, power and means of transportation for all without petroleum and coal we need a lot of raw materials and fast.
Many think of mining and envision 19th century gold miners digging a narrow shaft down into the earth. Shaft mining simply won’t work for the massive amount of iron, aluminum, copper, lead and nickel we need for our necessary electrical infrastructure upgrades. The only method to get huge volumes of these materials is surface or strip mining. We also need astronomical amounts of basic cement and silica for the core components of wind and solar generation. We’re not only building 250 million-plus new electric cars, we need new infrastructure to be able to charge them everywhere, especially our homes. We also need major building efficiency upgrades and replacement of or newly built non-asphalt roadways. Fortunately, the United States has many of these raw elements, so let the rapid national expansion of strip/surface mining begin immediately.
Now to the more exotic elements that we desperately need: lithium, cobalt, manganese and rare earth minerals are just a few needed for massive electrification and battery manufacture. The United States is in poor shape on these currently, so we either must drastically increase domestic exploration, or simply purchase them abroad. The Chinese in their forward looking vision of world domination (I mean progress) have been “partnering” with third world nations having these materials. These are nations such as Congo, Gabon, Indonesia, Mongolia, Pakistan, South Africa and several in South America to name a few. Maybe they display clever business acumen to partner with dictatorships, socialist and totalitarian regimes not having an EPA or state administration of mineral extraction let alone human rights oversight.
I don’t want to leave the Russians out with their sterling environmental track record.
For the United States to get from 4 percent supply to 84 percent of supply of energy from “clean renewables,” domestic mining must increase up to 20-fold to meet this immediate demand. I ask all folks to be honest — have you thought this through? Do you want a 20-fold increase in surface mining in our country? If not, what is the ecological impact of having primarily the Chinese, Russian and third world governments providing our supply from overseas? Their environmental and humanitarian record to date is horrific. They are rapidly strip mining coal and building dozens if not hundreds of new coal power plants despite nonbinding promises to not do so in the future. What does all this look like and is it a good environmental decision for the USA and the world?
Wind turbines and solar panels have short productive lives and are very hard to recycle, requiring extreme temperature to break down the materials and remove and capture the impurities in order to reuse the recycled material. As a result, most are dumped in landfills here and abroad where lead and cadmium leaching out from simple rain water is a major concern. California is trying to prevent the flow of old solar panels to landfills, but so far the solution is to ship them to secondary markets calling themselves recyclers whose operations are in countries known for being “E-waste” dumps such as Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Currently there is no enforceable regulation of disposal of electric vehicles in most of the United States, so they go to normal landfills. I’ve asked several acquaintances with totaled electric cars if they properly disposed of their batteries – blank stares ensued. I have no doubt that our government will create special toxic waste disposal sites for our electric vehicle batteries, solar panels and wind turbines, but who will pay for that? Stupid rhetorical question – we all will at normal, exorbitant expense.
If we’re all in on the Green New Experiment, I will do my best to find and produce minerals as responsibly as possible here in the U.S., just like my petroleum industry brothers and sisters and I have done all of our lives in providing for our nation. Please ask politicians of any stripe if they like these pictures for our “Green” present, because to come close to achieving the Green New Deal of the future, the earth and especially the poorest countries and their people will suffer immensely as these activities necessarily must expand exponentially.
Jeff Vaughan is a geologist living in Bakersfield.