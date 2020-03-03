What is solitude, and why should we seek it? Usually when we want time for ourselves it is to do something other than routine obligations like shopping, running errands or having coffee with friends, or more serious obligations like caring for others. But when we have time for ourselves, what do we want? Do we want solitude?
To be in solitude, though, is not to, simply, be alone. Many people, especially when older, are alone. For them, as they walk from room to room, sit and look out windows at a world alive with activity, to be alone is being lonely, not being connected with meaningful time and words with others. Being alone like that is to be a voice that echoes to itself off silent walls. Such emptiness is not solitude.
We also associate solitude with monks, nuns and mystics — those closed off from our world humming with technology, freeways and airports constantly casting up and bringing down. Our world of loud political and religious divisions. Our world of raucous sports and beating music. A world of constant change: new meatless burgers, fabrics and fashions, cool ways of talking, apps and streaming programs, prohibitions like “OK, boomer.” But one can be in the world, not be a hermit, and still want and have solitude.
To understand solitude is to understand its purpose, which is to be with, discover, and grow our inner self, our soul, as some would say. Solitude is more than being by ourselves, perhaps reading, listening to music, thinking and letting our minds wander. It is planned and structured attention, introspection and reflection at a regular time and place. As we set aside this regular time and place to be alone in solitude, our inner self begins to anticipate it. A time to reflect in the midst of a busy life may be difficult and may not be possible every day, but just as we set aside other regular times, like going to the gym or having a meal, we can set aside a special time and place for solitude. The place can be a room, a desk or a chair with some isolation from distractions (put away the phone).
How, then, do we structure our time of solitude? There are, of course, many forms of meditation that can do this. But one form that works well for me is Lectio Divina, the Benedictine form of reflection that can be used for both religious and non-religious solitude. Lectio Divina is meditative, thoughtful reading with four stages: lectio (reading), meditatio (reflecting), oratio (responding) and comtemplatio (remaining). To begin we select a short, inspirational reading; for example, a poem by Emily Dickinson, a psalm, a meditation by Marcus Aurelius or a brief piece by the Buddhist writer Pema Chodron. We choose what speaks to us.
Lectio is to read slowly, carefully, letting a word or phrase stand out, capturing our attention. Then in meditatio, we let the word or phrase occasion thoughts, ideas, memories or concerns. Oratio is hearing — a call to action, having compassion for someone, addressing a need like homelessness, breaking a harmful stereotype, seeing ourselves more clearly. We listen as the words ask us questions, as they speak to us. Finally, we let our mind fall into silence, contemplatio, before we resume our daily lives. There is no strict formula for this time, as each part may vary, depending upon our thoughts, but it is a fruitful time of solitude when our inner self can be seeded and can grow.
As Marcus Aurelius said, “…limit time to the present, for the present and passing moment is all we have to live and lose.” We need solitude as a way of being present, as an island in our flowing lives.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.