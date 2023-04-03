To paraphrase Howard Beale from the movie Network, “I’m mad as —— and I’m not going to take it anymore.” Hence the rant that follows. I am fed up with:

1) News outlets that continue to give oxygen to the twisted notion that mentally ill individuals who commit “suicide by cop” while killing innocents go out in a “blaze of glory.” Identifying individuals by name who commit unspeakable acts allows them to gain notoriety as they leave a legacy of evil which impacts families and communities for lifetimes. The twisted teenagers who were responsible for the horrors of Columbine and subsequent copycats have been turned into anti-heroes for others who suffer from similar mental illnesses. News outlets exercise self-control in reporting on all sorts of issues. Why not in these cases?

John Tarjan has lived and taught college students in Bakersfield for close to four decades.