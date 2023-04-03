To paraphrase Howard Beale from the movie Network, “I’m mad as —— and I’m not going to take it anymore.” Hence the rant that follows. I am fed up with:
1) News outlets that continue to give oxygen to the twisted notion that mentally ill individuals who commit “suicide by cop” while killing innocents go out in a “blaze of glory.” Identifying individuals by name who commit unspeakable acts allows them to gain notoriety as they leave a legacy of evil which impacts families and communities for lifetimes. The twisted teenagers who were responsible for the horrors of Columbine and subsequent copycats have been turned into anti-heroes for others who suffer from similar mental illnesses. News outlets exercise self-control in reporting on all sorts of issues. Why not in these cases?
2) People who will not support additional reasonable gun control legislation and who reflexively repeat the slippery slope fallacy. Mental illness is a problem. Combined with extreme political or religious ideology and unrestricted access to guns, it is a tragedy waiting to happen.
3) People who call for the banning of “assault weapons” and analogous restrictions on the Second Amendment without being able to offer a workable definition of that term, especially those who do not simultaneously call for stricter enforcement of existing gun control laws when the lack of enforcement has a disproportionate negative impact on some of the most vulnerable populations in our society.
4) Politicians who do not understand or appreciate the gift we were given when this nation was founded as a constitutional republic. The first act of our elected representatives was to grant powers to the central government to support a viable state. The second act was to put limits on those powers with amendments to the Constitution. Calling for elimination or reduction of those limits is fraught with peril. The amendments were put in place to protect people from their government, not one another. This applies to the First and Second amendments just as much as the others in the Bill of Rights.
5) Educators who do not require our students to become familiar with the writings of authors like Steinbeck and Sinclair who warn of the excesses of unrestricted capitalism, as well as the writings of Orwell, which warn of the excesses of unbridled socialism and state power. It has been decades since I read those authors in high school. I am beside myself that their warnings seem more relevant today than they did then.
6) Those who don’t seem able to discuss or debate issues like gun violence, limits on speech and the proper role of government without engaging in ad hominem attacks or exhibiting other fallacies of logic.
Parting words: Can we please place a higher value on the principles of a true liberal education, which allows space for emotions and ideology but which affirms the value of informed and unfettered discussion and debate to address the most pressing issues of the day and the use of logic and critical thinking as the primary tools used to resolve disagreements?
John Tarjan has lived and taught college students in Bakersfield for close to four decades.