A crisis to most folks is coming to the realization that you’re in a very real and dangerous situation. You’re not in a crisis from a subtle event – you won’t likely bleed to death from a paper cut. There are usually tell-tale signs that signal a crisis is coming. You diagnose you’re in a crisis by putting together past and present events and realizing that it’s life or death right here, right now.
Perhaps your spouse, for the second time in a month, woke up in the car, crashed through the mailbox in your front lawn reeking of vomit and alcohol – CRISIS. You discover guns and drugs in your teenager’s room and for the first time notice their gang tattoos – CRISIS. Your infant has a strange bump in their abdomen, isn’t eating well and after months of being told not to worry, a pediatric oncology team through blood tests, scans and biopsies identifies a large metastasized cancerous tumor – CRISIS. My family lived through the last one and the feeling and reality of the crisis hits you like a train and it doesn’t let up. It becomes really, really apparent and beyond any reasonable doubt from the events happening around you that you’re in severe trouble.
Let’s examine our proposed existential climate crisis not by quoting modeling books or using distant events that we can’t directly observe for ourselves, but rather to look around us for tell-tale signs. According to “experts,” politicians and reporters, we have been in this crisis since roughly the 1950s. This is when the computer models contend that natural CO2 completely stopped rising, and manmade CO2 began a rapid addition to the atmosphere. So let’s become investigators right here in Kern County and document the crisis that some are claiming leaves us only double digit years of existence on earth.
Our NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather records for Bakersfield go back to 1928. When looking at the number of days over 100, 105 and 110 degrees since 1928, there is a crystal clear trend of cooling from beginning to present. Surely an existential crisis would easily display that we are being cooked alive in the Bakersfield summers in the last 92 years. How can we be 70 years into the crisis and we who live in a desert have fewer hot days in the summer? What is making our hottest days decrease in frequency? I’ll leave that mystery up to you, but it is an indisputable fact.
The annual rainfall records for Bakersfield go back to 1889. The mathematical trend is a slight increase in rainfall over the last 131 years. If we are in a climate crisis with horrific droughts predicted, wouldn’t we have definitively seen it already right here in the last 70 years? Instead, our rainfall is slightly increasing.
Question what “experts” tell you to believe about something that you can’t see, feel, hear, touch or taste in your own day-to-day existence. There is a reason that an odorless, colorless and tasteless trace gas has been chosen as the culprit of impending doom. Don’t trust experts to lecture you from computer model predictions that you’re in a crisis. Trust yourself and your own experience that you’re living every day. You have some history of living here and you have the power of observation. Is the sky falling? Are there endless 135 degree days in the summer? Has there been zero rain for 10 years? Or are the summertimes pretty similar to what you remember from when you were younger?
I hope you and your family have never been through a crisis, but if you have, the weather this week, this year, this decade and the last 100 years is not a crisis. As the modified saying goes who are you going to believe, experts or your lying eyes?
Jeff Vaughan is a geologist living in Bakersfield.