I would imagine dozens of letters addressing the Texas school shooting are piling up in The Californian inbox. Each with concern and thoughts on what must be done next. These letters are share the perspective: Something must be done. But what?
The bare-bones issue is gunmakers profitability versus the value of human life.
Considering these circumstances, one could assume Americans and their elected representatives would easily decide in favor of life. An illustration of this is how Americans are expecting the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. And for most Americans, particularly the GOP and evangelicals, the decision represents valuing life as defined biblically.
But when death occurs not in a clinic, where safeguards and sterile procedures assure a safe and desired termination, but at schools, stores or theaters by assault weapons and/or handguns — weapons used deliberately to murder innocent individuals — there is no uproar.
These lives are valued and legislators must act. Clearly those living, walking and thinking people are not valued as much as a fetus.
We see how a mobile, thinking, communicating, feeling individual does not rise in value to equal or exceed the worth an consolidated mass of cells that have no viability of independent life. And in obviously contradictory fashion, state legislatures have created more protections for fetuses than either you or I. Life outside the womb is less valued then fetuses in the womb.
This upside-down mentality results in children and individuals being murdered in mass killings.
Individuals are repeatedly sacrificed, as legislatures are more determined to protect the "rights" of individuals to buy, possess and use firearms without any restrictions, particularly a background check.
Texas has made it a state constitutional right that anyone can buy and carry firearms. This "right" was on display as Texas lieutenant governor responded to the Uvalde shooting was the need to harden these targets.
Obviously the GOP's only path forwards is to turn schools into fortresses — a response driven by GOP leadership that refuses to discuss or even investigate gun purchasing, specifically requiring background checks.
More than 60 percent of NRA members favor background checks. And nearly 90 percent of Americans favor background checks.
Why, then, has nothing been done? Simply gunmakers' profits on assault weapons are high and their "bribing" of legislators through campaign donations to do nothing is more effective than Americans' voices.