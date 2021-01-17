Rep. Kevin McCarthy has spent years ignoring the threat of President Donald J. Trump and his cult of violence. McCarthy has been at Trump’s right hand so much that he is, as we in Kern County well know, “my Kevin.” This is not a moniker most people would want.
“My Kevin” puts McCarthy in the same category as “my country,” “my Justice Department,” “my generals,” “my military” and the other “my’s” President Trump has claimed. To be anyone’s “my” is dangerous. It implies one is owned. I would argue this has been the case with our supposed representative.
McCarthy punted for Trump about the Ukraine call. In fact, throughout these last years, McCarthy has acted as if he were the president’s spokesperson, more like Trump’s Chief of Staff than the elected official he is.
When the two CARES acts bills were signed this past spring, McCarthy attended and was widely photographed at the president’s side, in a Republicans-only group. These were bipartisan bills pushed to their finished, effective state by Democrats, over Republican objections. Pretending and not speaking the truth are McCarthy’s two main traits.
The most dangerous example of these was McCarthy’s insistence that the president had every legal right to investigate perceived irregularities in the Nov. 3, 2020, election. McCarthy repeated this line through 60-some lawsuits and multiple recounts and audits. He didn’t even acknowledge Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election until after Jan. 6. As recently as a few days before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, McCarthy still said Trump had the right to pursue his “concerns” about the election.
Around Christmas, Congressman McCarthy joined over a hundred of his caucus to dispute election results in four other states, yes other states — not California, nothing in Kern County. McCarthy showed his weak character again with his “safe-in-Bakersfield” bye while lawmakers in the Capitol were handing Trump his first veto override. With his “excused absence,” McCarthy was able to say he would vote to keep Trump’s veto, but also get out of having to publicly vote against our troops!
In McCarthy’s Jan. 6 primetime floor speech, after the Capitol had been finally cleared, he received applause for calling the rioters “un-American.” But hours later, in the dark of morning, McCarthy clearly manifested how un-American he himself is. In spite of fellow House members’ pleas, he continued with his plan to vote against accepting the legal election’s results! Yet again, McCarthy aided President Trump by continuing to delay the final naming of the election’s winners.
In front of the cameras, that Jan. 6 evening, McCarthy also said those involved in the attack were “good and bad.” McCarthy kept his Trump card close with this comment, mirroring the president’s post-Charlottesville assessment. McCarthy and all officials who have been doing this president’s bidding bear the responsibility for the Jan. 6 terrible events.
Evidently President Trump called McCarthy on Monday to discuss antifa’s role in the riot. Aides reported that the congressman told the president it is over, the election is over. Finally?!
McCarthy is like an Opportunist in Dante’s “Inferno,” following whatever flag is most convenient at any given time. I believe he wants to remain in power and possibly gain more, no matter the cost.
This tiger will not change his stripes. I urge the Congress members who have the power to hold their peers accountable to never forget this. And I urge voters to try someone else next time around, if McCarthy is still on the ballot.
At last year’s southwest Bakersfield 9/11 ceremony, Bakersfield’s Mayor Karen Goh said “Audacious terror” must be met with acts of “audacious courage.” She had seen the attacks firsthand.
McCarthy has not shown himself to be of this caliber. Even if he does finally show “audacious courage” and remove President Trump, no redemptive acts can erase the despicable role he played in the Capitol terror.
Debby Brackley is a retired English and independent study teacher who worked closely with the Kern High School Teachers Association for many of her over 30 years in the Kern High School District.