One morning, my husband spilled a very full cup of coffee all over my kitchen. Besides the splattering, I realized the majority of the coffee had emptied into the closed drawer below. The utensil drawer, with all its random spatulas, tongs and more was swimming in brown liquid.
Cleaning up, I realized many of the items were things I never used, existed in multiples or I had no idea what it was. After staring at the freshly wiped drawer, I saw a clean slate. I had no obligation to put every object back into it. I intentionally chose what role each played in my life and my utensil drawer.
This concept has been on my mind consistently over the past couple of months. Just like that unwelcome spilling of the coffee, COVID-19 came into our lives. It splattered into places we never foresaw and dumped its contents into the kitchen drawers of our lives. It will take lots of time and tools to clean up the mess. We have no idea how long that will take, but our kitchen drawers will never look the same.
As we creep slowly into the new normal, we have been given an opportunity to decide exactly what we want to put back into that drawer of our lives.
“What stands in the way becomes the way,” said Marcus Arelius. With obstacles come opportunity. Historically, change and innovations have developed out of times of crisis:
- Charles Darrow created Monopoly in 1935, addressing all the sadness of the Great Depression
- The U.S. installed the first two-way radios in planes during the Great War, leading to the beginning of air traffic control
- During WWI, nurses saw cellulose bandages had more absorbency than cotton, and the modern sanitary napkin was born.
- During WWII, the Allies developed synthetic rubber when Axis powers controlled the natural rubber supply in southeast Asia.
There will be innovations that come out of this crisis, but this can occur in habits of mind as well as in new technologies. The pandemic is creating such a change now — forcing us to slow down and escape the noise/heave of the world. We can spend time in personal reflection and stillness. We have an opportunity to think about who we are, as individuals and as a society.
My kitchen drawer didn’t clutter overnight, but with the mindlessness and routines of daily life. The same goes for the habits of mind and lifestyle. The idea of “being busy” has become a badge of honor. Without noticing we’ve been measuring our value by things like physical appearance, wealth, productivity or achievement. We fill our time with what will get us those things, and our conditioned habits of mind are hard to break. Like my husband's hand towards the coffee cup, a force must strike to awaken us. And that it did. This pandemic has given us a chance to stop and notice we have been living too fast, unwittingly selling ourselves to efficiency, hyper-connectivity, speed and “progress.”
We are making decisions every moment of every day on how we are going to spend our time. We decide what to pay attention to and where we will direct our energy, and the things we value are constantly reflected in that. We have been given an opportunity now to ponder on these things into the foreseeable future. Let’s hope that this tending to the inner self is not a one-time event, but rather an ongoing part of a life lived deliberately. There will be suffering and death and economic devastation. These losses are a tragedy that we cannot overemphasize. Our world is broken, and it will take years to rebuild.
But maybe this slower paced life can help us decide which proverbial utensils we will be putting back into the kitchen drawer of our lives. And perhaps this intentional way of living can help us put the pieces of this broken world back together.
As Henry David Thoreau wrote, “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”
Emily Waite is a mother of three boys and was raised in Bakersfield.