Jakelin Caal Maquin, Roxsana Hernandez Rodriguez and Felipe Alonzo-Gomez — these are three names that serve as harrowing reminders for how a sense of American decency has been lost in demagoguery.
All three, who came to America seeking asylum, have now died in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement this year, and more disturbingly, there’s no telling how many others will face this preventable fate as well.
In a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week, shortly after we learned 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin died in Border Patrol custody, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was unable to provide an exact figure for how many in the migrant caravan have died while in our custody. Even more troubling is that after being pressed further on this issue by a member of Congress, Nielsen apathetically responded, “I will get back to you with a number.” Nielsen’s response is the type of answer most wouldn’t even accept from a barista at Starbucks after asking when their favorite pumpkin spiced drink will return to the menu – yet here we are in 2018 with a federal employee of her stature displaying a level of indifference for humans dying in our hands.
We must not stand for this because we are simply better than this. Seeking asylum is not an illegal act, nor is it a system that is easily manipulated or abused like our president erroneously claims it to be. It’s a process composed of procedures that include interviews and thorough background checks, usually taking months to traverse. It serves to determine if applicants meet the definition of a refugee and dispels those who have previously committed crimes or posed threats to others.
We must not lose sight that those seeking asylum are humans fleeing conditions that are profoundly abhorrent to us — despite the commander in chief throwing baseless claims which taps into maligned fears and acts of malevolence that run counter to this truth. Those who are unwilling to consider the tangible persecution and violence members of the migrant caravan are attempting to escape are unfortunately not wanting to discuss this topic on a meaningful level.
To them, the case to be made is based on pure luck: if you are not born in the United States of America, too bad, because even if you are unlucky and the country you were born into poses immense threats to your safety, we don’t have room for you. However, our president’s astute demagoguery has now shaped our current reality filled with an abundance of tumult such as this. Most importantly, it’s this type of apathetic exercise that is unpatriotic and runs counter to the ideals of our great democratic experiment.
Those seeking asylum are no different than us. They must be treated with dignity and compassion because we still remain the beacon of hope for many in a world flooded with chaos.
Juan Rodriguez is a lifelong resident of Kern County and current graduate student at Cal State Bakersfield.