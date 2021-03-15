Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 39F. NW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.