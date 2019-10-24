Concerning the ongoing wildfires and their relationship to California’s utility companies, there are more questions than answers. Particularly bothersome are the concepts of strict liability and subrogation.
Strict liability is a legal standard where one is responsible for the consequences of an act or event even in the absence of any fault, negligence, or criminal activity. Subrogation is the transfer of the debt and duties arising from an insurance claim from one entity to another entity.
These legal concepts seem written in stone when it comes to utility companies and who will pay for the damages caused by wildfires. However, on both ethical and economic grounds, these issues should be brought into the open for debate, understanding and change.
Under these concepts, Pacific Gas and Electric has been held liable for the Camp Fire which resulted in at least 85 deaths and the destruction of the town of Paradise. As a result, PG&E has filed for bankruptcy protection, proposed an $11 billion settlement with the insurance companies and taken the defensive action of shutting down their equipment during high wind and low humidity conditions.
The recent Saddleridge Fire in the Sylmar area very well might result in similar actions by Southern California Edison. Though it is traditional to hate your utility companies because of the pain caused by monthly bills, let’s give them a break and examine their situation more closely with the hope of limiting the extent of resultant future rate increases.
With respect to liability, is it ethical to hold a person liable for an event in which he had no negligence, malicious intent or criminal activity? Even though PG&E’s equipment made the sparks that caused the fire, no one has demonstrated that its equipment fell below current standards or that the company was negligent with respect to inspections and maintenance. If this is so, it means PG&E is on the hook because of high winds, low humidity and people’s desire to live in forests with electricity. These are all conditions which PG&E has absolutely no control over.
The solution so far has been to turn its equipment off on high wind and low humidity days. This actually seems to work as during the most recent episode the company reported at least 100 pieces of equipment were damaged by the winds but resulted in no fires. Now a Southern California Edison transmission line is under scrutiny as a potential cause for the Saddleridge Fire. Logically, the next step would be to withdraw electric equipment from forested areas. Is it ethical to hold people responsible for events for which they have no control?
This brings up insurance companies. These are licensed by the state to provide insurance for fire damage. They operate at a profit by collecting premiums which are calculated by actuaries to pay for future loss in addition to providing a nice profit.
Presently in California, they appear to have very little risk when it comes to wildfires as they can subrogate their clams to the electric utilities. This maneuver allows them to avoid the expense but keep the profits!
What should be done? Perhaps the concept of strict liability needs to change. The reality now is that the people who will pay for the damage are the utility customers through increased utility rates. These are often the very individuals who lost their homes because of the fire. The state’s present suggestion of allowing the utility to underwrite long-term bonds is not a solution. This only slows down the rate at which electricity prices will increase.
A better solution would be to enlarge the base of those responsible for payment of damages. This should include at least three groups with the possibility of a fourth group. The three groups would be the electric utilities (which is essentially rate payers and stockholders), the private insurance companies (who are insurance buyers and stock holders) and the state (taxpayers). The possible fourth group would be the federal government, which has an interest in providing a solution for the climate changes we are already experiencing. The future predicts that this will only get a lot worse.
This whole subject seems to be below the conscious level when it comes to public discussion. However, it is not something that will go away. Yes, PG&E will come out of bankruptcy, utility customers will see their bills increase, insurance companies will increase their premiums regardless and there will continue to be wildfires. This matter deserves discussion and better solutions, not in the future but now.
William D. Bezdek is a retired physician.