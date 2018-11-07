Dr. William Bezdek ("COMMUNITY VOICES: A rational way to avoid spiraling insurance costs," Oct. 29) is superb at articulating data and other presumed justifications for socialized medicine; however, he does so without even partially alluding to the historical, fundamental principles of commercial insurance versus government insurance.
The key to this discussion — and to understand its solution — is to differentiate commercial (private) insurance from governmental (public) insurance.
Even before Ben Franklin organized our country’s first commercial insurance carrier in 1752, these principles were continuously applicable. They shall be 1,000 years from now. They are immutable. Their violation leads to financial insolvency in the private sector.
The definition of “risk” is “uncertainty as to outcome.” If you know the outcome, there is no risk.
For any risk to be commercially insurable, the following four principles must be followed. A risk must be:
• Fortuitous — the outcome is unexpected
• Definite in time and place
• Not catastrophic
• Calculable in amount
The initial principle addresses “pre-existing conditions” in health or any other form of insurance. Like a house already on fire. If you already have a diagnosis of cancer, heart disease, or some other illness, there is no uncertainty and therefore no risk.
When we buy insurance, risks are not eliminated — they are transferred to an insurer. When insurers accept such risks, they plan to earn a well-deserved (yet reasonable) profit — not insolvency — for the peace of mind each of us is provided by this insurance.
Historically, businesses with a group insurance program for employees have been able to cover pre-existing conditions after a waiting period typically of 12 months. This is to prevent what is called “adverse selection.”
Adverse selection is the acceptance of risks not qualified for standard coverage or favorable premium charges because of their increased risk levels. The risk simply is greater than expected and competitively priced. Therefore, it cannot be initially included in commercial health insurance.
After a reasonable waiting period, coverage is usually extended to future costs incurred for the pre-existing illness. To have done so at the outset would attract applicants with “homes already on fire” and ultimately force the insurer into insolvency.
If Congress wishes to include coverage for pre-existing conditions, the solution is obvious. The federal government — with its unlimited financial capacity — can create a simple system to offer temporary coverage to individuals and families until private carriers are positioned to do so — usually after 12 months — without jeopardizing carrier solvency.
Since 1945, all forms of insurance have been regulated by the several states, not the federal government. The valid reasons for treating insurance as intra-state commerce still stand. This new system for covering pre-existing conditions could join the few others in the public sector such as Medicare, Social Security — plus property risks such as flood and crop insurance — all not feasible in the private sector.
At the same time, regulation of health insurance — individual and group — can return to the several states where it belongs. It was carved out of Public Law 15 by former President Obama to accommodate his Affordable Care Act which has failed in most, if not all, of its provisions and promises.
Obama should never have made health insurance a federal issue!
Economist Paul Samuelson said decades ago we have a “mixed economy” — mostly capitalism yet with minor elements of socialism where the private sector is unable to address a need.
Pure socialism has failed miserably wherever it has been adopted. Socialized medicine with its good-sounding current title, “Medicare for All,” would tilt our delicate balance of capitalism vs. socialism far too greatly in the wrong direction of socialism.
Private sector insurance with state regulation is the solution — except where fundamental principles of insurance preclude transfer of risk to private carriers. Such risks can, temporarily, be assumed by the federal government. Problem solved. Balance restored.
Professor Samuelson would agree. We should as well.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a risk management consultant with CSU Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center and author of books and columns about insurance and risk management for individuals and organizations.