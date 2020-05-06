Working in the mental health field and not being able to work during the coronavirus pandemic can be a horrible predicament, not just for the mental health professionals, but for their clients. There are many mental health professionals who are continuing to work with clients, but have had to make, in some cases, major modifications.
In order to get feedback on how mental health professionals and clients are affected by COVID-19, I initially reached out to Dr. Drew Pinsky, a prominent face in the Los Angeles area, as well as in the nation. I was contacted by Dana Lewis, Dr. Pinsky’s PR representative. She said although Dr. Pinsky could not make a statement at this time, she would put me in contact with some other mental health professionals, who are well known in Southern California.
The first person who gave me feedback was Dr. Meghan Marcum, chief psychologist at A Better Life. She works with “clients who have been diagnosed with a serious mental health disorder.” It is a 24/7 program, which spends much of the day helping clients learn skills to support their mental health. This is done on an individual or group basis.
Since the stay-at-home order, this program has had to switch to 100 percent telehealth for physician and therapist visits. The nursing staff continues to work directly with those in treatment. The nurses must have their temperature checked before every shift. Despite this, clients feel very uneasy, not having the person-to-person contact that usually occurs in treatment. One person reported feeling paranoid.
The next person who contacted me was Jaime Bronstein, a licensed therapist, relationship expert and radio host. She also is not seeing clients in person, and instead using video conferencing or telephone calls, depending on preference of the client. Her clients are happy that they can continue therapy but realize that it is not as beneficial as in-person sessions.
Bronstein’s clients are “singles, couples, and people going through breakups/divorces; anyone who needs someone to talk to, to help them navigate their own unique journey.” She said that her clients are trying to adapt to the quarantine, but she is “helping them learn how to cope with feeling lonely.” She added, “I always say that the best way past a difficult time is by going through, so it’s important for them not to push away their feelings.”
Bronstein mentioned that her clients have been struggling with spending a lot of time together because “they aren’t used to being confined together for a lengthy period of time.” Some of these clients are feeling more irritable. For other clients who have recently experienced a breakup, they are having a more difficult time with the downtime. This gives clients more time to reminisce and ruminate over the breakup. She tries to help her clients see the positive, stating that this downtime helps them in their healing. “If they would have been busy in their regular life, perhaps they would’ve pushed their feelings away and then it would’ve taken longer to heal and move on from their past relationship.”
The last person who contacted me was Laura Rhodes-Levin, LMFT and founder of The Missing Peace Center for Anxiety. Her clients suffer from deep depression, anxiety and trauma. Her program is a 24/7 residential program, which includes individual and group sessions. She explained, “We are practicing social distancing, which means the clients no longer go out in the community, and their visits with their therapists and psychiatrist are done using telehealth.”
She mentioned that it is difficult for clinicians as well. They are “still required to document detailed progress notes, and without face-to-face interaction, we’re missing key aspects like eye contact and much of non-verbal communication.” She reported that one client said there was a different vibe seeing a therapist on a screen rather than in person.
Even with the obstacles with the quarantine, both therapists and clients are taking steps to make the best of the situation.
Stefanie Daubert is a master of social work student, a political writer and blogger and has a weekly political podcast.