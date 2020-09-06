The Green New Deal. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is credited for “coming up” with this concept lacking in original thought, and apparently she never really studied the consequences of the first New Deal launched by Franklin D. Roosevelt in an attempt to combat the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The basic tenets of the New Deal were that economic “fairness” could be legislated and regulated via the National Recovery Administration, eliminating “cut throat competition” (free market competition) in favor of wage and price controls on everything from agricultural goods pricing to standardized labor rates. The concept of centralized control over prices better negotiated via the free market lived a long life lasting all the way into the 1970s when President Richard Nixon attempted to implement wage and price controls as part of his failed Whip Inflation Now campaign in August 1971.
The truth about the first New Deal is that for the most part the idea of centralized planning was an economic failure. In 1931, a year before FDR was elected, the unemployment rate was an unprecedented 16.3 percent. By 1939, nearly two terms into the Roosevelt administration, the unemployment rate had risen to 17.2 percent. The New Deal did not reduce unemployment contrary to what we were taught in sixth grade. Of course, the public works projects created by the New Deal were visible to the average person and created visible evidence of job creation. It was much more difficult to see the jobs destroyed by the high taxes and government regulation needed to pay for the New Deal programs. Ultimately, the wealth of nations is created via the private sector through risk taking and innovation. Reallocation of capital away from entrepreneurs in favor of projects that may not have economic merit without government subsidy will only reduce economic growth, discourage capital formation and ultimately shrink tax revenues.
So I encourage readers to pull up H. Res. 109, “Recognizing the Duty of the Federal Government to create a Green New Deal.” About one-third of the way through the resolution is a classic mischaracterization of the nostalgic New Deal/WWII era. Contained in this resolution is the language, “Whereas the Federal Government-led mobilizations during World War II and the New Deal created the greatest middle class that the United States has ever seen...” Really? I am sorry but there was no large middle class in 1940 after eight years of New Deal economics and unemployment still at 17 percent. There was no middle class immediately after WWII as a result of our heroic efforts to save the world.
No, the middle class was created after WWII sometime starting in the early 1950s in spite of the lingering New Deal economic framework that left top marginal tax rates at 90 percent. After bombing the rest of the developed world’s manufacturing capacity back to the stone ages, we were able to thrive in spite of the heavy government regulation and high marginal New Deal legacy tax rates to create the first upwardly mobile middle class the world had ever known.
By the time John F. Kennedy entered office, the rest of the world had recovered enough to begin to provide competition to our economic monopoly, and though he didn’t live long enough to see it, it was his legislation Lyndon B. Johnson signed to reduce the top marginal tax rates to 70 percent in 1964. This was the beginning of the realization that maybe the massive New Deal administrative intervention into our free market system with its associated high marginal tax rates and attempts to control resources with legislation rather than free market economics might be doing more harm than good.
By the late 1970s, international competition was so strong in industries such as auto manufacturing that companies such as Chrysler and American Motors were in danger of bankruptcy. Ronald Reagan finally was able to begin to significantly reverse 50 years of New Deal tax brackets and government regulation of most every industry during his first term. By the beginning of the 1990s we saw the demise of the Soviet Union, a great example of how centralized planning and government economic mandates caused them to fall so far behind the United States they had to throw in the towel.
The lesson we can learn is that the middle class of the nostalgic 1950s happened while most people believed we were going to slip right back into the Great Depression after WWII. It was not the New Deal that created the middle class, and it wasn’t WWII. The Green New Deal is another sleight of hand phrase to revise the truth about what really happened in the 20th century and what the real factors were that created the first middle class the world had ever known.
Frank J. Colatruglio, CFA, CFP, has been an adjunct lecturer in finance at Cal State Bakersfield and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Los Angeles.