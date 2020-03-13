Today in our political environment we are seeing many promises made by candidates that if they are elected, they will give the people a lot of “free stuff.” Here is an example from a presidential candidate’s website.
- Guarantee tuition and debt-free public colleges and universities
- Cancel all student loan debt for the some 45 million Americans who owe about $1.6 trillion
- Free, High-Quality Child Card and Pre-Kindergarten
- Create a Medicare for All single-payer, national health insurance program to provide everyone in America with comprehensive health care coverage, free at the point of service. No networks, no premiums, no deductibles, no copays, no surprise bills
- End the housing crisis by investing $2.5 trillion to build nearly 10 million permanently affordable housing units
- Eliminate all of the $81 billion in past-due medical debt held by 79 million Americans
- Provide year-round, free universal school meals, and incentivize locally sourced food.
One of the valuable things that I learned several years ago was a story that teaches the true story of life:
There was a king that lived several hundred years ago, and he was contemplating how he could distinguish himself from all the other kings that had lived. He saw that other kings had left statutes, paintings and castles. What could he leave behind that would be “unique” and “set him apart?” Finally he decided that he would leave mankind the “true story of life.”
He called together all the wise men of the country and told them his plan. They would go out all over the world and spend five years researching. Then they would return to the kingdom and write down what they had discovered.
The five years passed by and the wise men returned and met in a great room to discuss their findings and start writing down the true story of life. Finally, after another five years, the wise men told the king they had completed their work and they wheeled out a big table with 20 big thick books on it.
The king looked at it and told the wise men that it was too long, that no one would read it and that they would have to condense it down.
Five years later, the wise men again went to the king and this time they had one big thick book. Again, the king told them that it was too long and they have to condense it one more time.
Another five years passed and the wise men came to the king and they had one page, and on the one page was one sentence.
The king read the sentence and pronounced that the sentence was in fact, the “true story of life.”
The sentence read: There is no free lunch!
Some of us have learned that when you are offered something for free, there is a large hook on the other end that could cost you a lot of money.
A lot of young people (and even older people) have not learned about all the scams that are out there trying to take advantage of unsuspecting people who have not learned that “You can’t get something of value for nothing.”
All the promised “free” programs are going to cost money. These free programs will be paid by us, one way or the other:
- We’ll pay higher taxes
- Corporations will pay higher taxes and charge higher costs for their products to us
- The government will create greater deficits that will increase inflation and reduce the value of our dollar.
Two interesting websites to check out to see the effect of inflation and deficit spending in the United States are https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/ and https://www.usdebtclock.org/
Remember the true story of life.
Bob Ritchey is a former math teacher at West High School, a retired real estate investment broker and founder of the Win the Game of Money Institute.