Citizens of Bakersfield unite! It is time to tear down the Confederate-era statue known as the Kern River Interests and get our Kern River flow back! We have been blatantly robbed and disrespected for far too long! Go get your share of Kern River now, if not two weeks ago!
On July 28, 1888, the residents of Bakersfield were first corralled, all 801 of them, and left to perish by five greedy, needy, rapacious, and avaricious agricultural water districts. What began in 1888 has proliferated. The Kern River was divided up, and then dried up. These undeniably intemperate and piggish five agricultural water districts became so powerful, rich and almighty that together, they not only dried up the Kern River, but have sucked out all of the precious pre-historic groundwater that lies beneath the city of Bakersfield, now a burgeoning and glistening community of nearly 400,000 fine citizens, and five gluttonous and penny-pinching water districts.
These five districts literally despise seeing one drop of water in the Kern River through our bustling and bodacious city and have seen to it that our Kern River has not seen a drop of water in it for more than 48,000 consecutive days. If you five water districts were instead a Confederate statue, you would have been toppled yesterday! It is time to give it up now!
The five water districts responsible for making the Kern River invisible are, in no particular order, Kern Delta Water District, North Kern Water Storage District, the City of Bakersfield Water Resources Department (who together own two-thirds of the Kern River annual yield, and are located easterly of Enos Lane, or Second Point of Measurement, as it is known in the water business), the Buena Vista Water Storage District and George Nickel’s floodwater-rich Hacienda Water District, which was purchased by the Kern County Water Agency in a real sweetheart of a deal back in 2000. Together, the Buena Vista Water Storage District and the “Kay-See-Double-You-A” (Kern County Water Agency) own one-third of the Kern River waters, as infamously declared by the Miller-Haggin water grab of 1888.
The plan:
BVWSD Annual flow contribution as a percentage: 21.5702
BVWSD Annual contribution in terms of river flow: 23424.2 AcFt
Share of daily Kern River town-side flow: 32.3553 cfs
KCWA flow contribution as a percentage: 0.06849
KCWA Annual contribution in terms of river flow: 7437.99 AcFt
Share of daily Kern River town-side flow: 10.2739 cfs
KDWD Annual flow contribution as a percentage: 27.5206
KDWD Annual contribution in terms of river flow: 29886.0 AcFt
Share of daily Kern River town-side flow: 41.2809 cfs
NKWSD flow contribution as a percentage: 23.972
NKWSD Annual contribution in terms of river flow: 26033.0 AcFt
Share of daily Kern River town-side flow: 35.9589 cfs
Bakersfield city Annual flow contribution as a percentage: 23.972
Bakersfield city Annual contribution in terms of river flow: 26033.0 AcFt
Share of daily Kern River town-side flow: 35.9589 cfs
So, assuming that 150 cubic feet per second (cfs) of the people’s water is let to flow each and every day, between Manor Street Bridge to the east, and Enos Lane Bridge to the west, then Bakersfield’s glistening Kern River natural flow would be allocated to the five swinish, defiant and intemperate water districts that unrightfully claimed every square inch of the Kern River Basin for way, way too long, would be apportioned as follows:
Buena Vista WSD: 32 cfs
Kern County Water Agency: 10 cfs
Kern Delta Water District: 41 cfs
North Kern Water Storage District: 36 cfs
City of Bakersfield Water Resources Department (purposely rounded down because the city is the only good guy here): 31 cfs
Total daily flow through our unique and historical township: 150 cfs.
Steven Alan Lafond is retired from the City of Bakersfield Water Resources Department after 33 years as chief hydrographer on the Kern River.