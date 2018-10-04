Where will you be 10:18 a.m. on Oct. 18?
It’s highly recommended that you join almost 8 million other Californians at that time in the earthquake drill we each need to experience. This drill is easy, yet it enables us to think through how we would (and should) react – immediately – when severe shaking begins. None of us otherwise have time to think about what to do before we do it. The seemingly instinctive action we take (drop, cover, and hold on) helps each of us survive the catastrophic event.
The Great California ShakeOut at 10:18 a.m. Oct. 18 offers you that advantage. Go through the motions wherever you may be — home, school, driving, at work. Think through what you would do in the real event. Go today to the website www.shakeout.org and register for helpful data.
Our July 1952 earthquake was on the White Wolf fault with a 7.3 intensity – mostly affecting Tehachapi. It was not the last “really big one” as most think. That “award” goes almost 100 years earlier to the 1857 Fort Tejon earthquake — south of us on the San Andreas fault. It had a Richter Scale intensity of 7.9.
Our August 1952 aftershock in Bakersfield had a lower intensity of 5.8 yet is still a good example. Does this mean the Fort Tejon event was 2.1 times (7.9 minus 5.8) the severity of Bakersfield’s earthquake?
No!
Richter uses a logarithmic scale which means the level of intensity in 1857 was 41.3 times higher than in July 1957. It’s like exploding 41,300 tons of TNT compared to a “paltry” 1,000 tons.
I recall the August aftershock vividly. It was in the afternoon. I was playing poker around a dining room table with some college buddies. The game was coincidentally called, “Rock Crusher” – all too appropriate. The chandelier above the table started swinging wildly. I looked outside to see trees seemingly moving back and forth horizontally until, finally, the shaking stopped.
The next day, I drove downtown to take photos. It was a major disaster area because so many unreinforced masonry buildings had collapsed — principally public buildings and churches. In retrospect, it turned out to be a gigantic “urban renewal” project for Bakersfield.
Our downtown now is more modern in its appearance — yet at great cost not only for reconstruction but also for extensive demolition work, temporary business locations, overtime for staff — not to mention two deaths and 32 injuries. Despite newer construction, we’re still dangerously vulnerable to an expected higher intensity.
Brock’s Department Store wisely erected a huge tent on a nearby parking lot to display its inventory and continue revenue flow with minimal interruption.
Brock’s unwisely ordered replacement of all large plate glass windows broken in July that surrounded most of the store. This was because it happened again the very next month. Additional plate glass windows were re-ordered. However, this time each window space wisely was first covered with plywood sheets until it was clear that all aftershocks were behind us.
Speaking of aftershocks, they continued mercilessly but at lower intensity. We slept outdoors in our backyards. One evening at a Fox Theatre movie, an aftershock caused half of the audience to rush out to the street. The other half of us remained inside, not knowing what to do (The first Great California ShakeOut drill came decades later).
Today, another excellent resource is KGET-TV’s recent Web Chat programming. It includes a four-part series moderated by Fire Chief Brian Marshall. Local experts on disaster preparedness offer sound counsel that needs to be employed now, not later. Go to kgettv.com to review all four sessions.
NASA tells us the probability is 99.9 percent that a major earthquake will strike southern California in the next two years. USGS says it differently – a 75 percent probability every 25 years. Either way, we’re long overdue. It could strike tomorrow!
Prepare today!
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a risk management consultant at CSU Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center. He is author of “Quality Risk Management Fieldbook” published by International Risk Management Institute in Dallas.