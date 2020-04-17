These are unusual times. Some would say desperate times. Can we imagine that we might use this time to address problems and come out stronger? While problems on various fronts may seem to be working against each other, perhaps an opportunity exists to solve both at once.
For example, food is being dumped (milk, for instance) and crops are left unharvested for lack of workers while people are literally going hungry because they don’t have the money to buy food or the ability to shop for it. Restaurants are closed and people are out of work, so they don’t have money to buy food. Our medical professionals and first responders need our support. Local small businesses are desperate for business, while Amazon is so busy deliveries are prioritized and delayed.
We can find a way to harvest even in an era of social distancing. We can pay restaurant workers to prepare food for overworked medical professionals and first responders. We can patronize local businesses, many of whom are creatively finding ways to deliver goods and services.
It seems to me that we could learn from the past and initiate large scale work projects to put people to work. Coming out of social distancing must be done thoughtfully and carefully. A snap of the fingers won’t instantly launch us into the world we knew two months ago. Perhaps that isn’t a bad thing. Perhaps it will force us to envision better practices.
And while we’re at it, we can reinvent our society and systems to create a more equitable and just society.
We can prepare for the next pandemic, because the reality is that there will be others, and the time to design the best response is before the outbreak, not during it.
This will require working together; working “across the aisle,” even. Covey has famously advised, “seek first to understand.” This means we take the time and effort to listen, that we develop and foster a strong sense of trust – trust in one another, in our social, political and governmental systems. These are qualities understood by the "Greatest Generation,” and perhaps, not coincidentally, part of their “greatness.”
What can we each do to foster this vision? We need to work as though our lives depend on it. Because they do. Clearly, we are at a crossroads and our current trajectory does not look good. I have some ideas and you likely have many ideas. But that’s not the point. The point is that we need to listen to one another and to others. Listen. Reflect. Refine. Compromise, even. Work through to a third, fourth or fifth solution that neither of us saw at the onset. It is worth thinking about, in my opinion.
Marilyn Droppers is a retired Kaiser Permanente health care administrator and a forty year resident of Kern County.