The current coronavirus is, arguably, the greatest challenge our country has faced since at least WWII. Our president has demonstrated that he is incapable of managing the current crisis. Lesser countries have quelled the virus by respecting and following scientific guidelines. Our president has ignored the science and has focused solely on what actions he might take that would ensure his reelection. He has proven to be an incompetent egomaniac and his absence of leadership has already resulted in the unnecessary loss of thousands of American lives. It has also made it inevitable that we will have a new administration after the Nov. 3 election, one dedicated to making America great again.
As Trump realizes that his days as president are numbered, he will resort to increasingly desperate efforts to remain in office. He will continue to lob verbal missiles at his perceived enemies as he has in the past, further confusing and dividing Americans. His recent attempt to change the date of the November election was rejected after Mitch McConnell and our Kevin McCarthy told him no dice (go, Kevin!). Trump has most Republican congressmen leery of opposing him on any issue, mainly out of fear of getting "primaried" by a Trump loyalist. McCarthy is bullet-proof in this regard, yet it still took a considerable backbone to stand up to a narcissistic, powerful bully
Kern County residents are justifiably proud of our Congressman McCarthy. His rise from humble beginnings to the top tiers of American government via hard work, perseverance and people skills is a remarkable American success story. After the November election, Trump will leave the once-proud Republican party shattered into tiny pieces and it will be up to McCarthy and other like-minded Republicans he might recruit to assume the daunting task of reassembling the pieces to form a grand new party, one capable of reuniting our divided country to face current and future challenges. McCarthy might even consider resurrecting the tarnished appellation "McCarthyism" and redefining it in a positive way for the 21st century.
As for Trump, his future in 2021 and beyond is fraught. His legal and financial misdeeds will be scrutinized, after the office of the president can no longer protect him, and there will be pressure on authorities to lock him up, just as his former colleagues, Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort.
The coming weeks leading up to the election will be interesting, to say the least. Some Trump loyalists may jump ship when they realize that the ship is sinking and that fealty to Trump will be a liability rather than an asset to their future careers. History will judge Republicans on their actions during these final weeks. Will they be spineless sycophants clinging to Trump to the bitter end, or will they be courageous statesmen saying "enough is enough" and put our country ahead of loyalty to a deeply flawed president?
Joe Traynor is a retired agricultural consultant.