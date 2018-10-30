I was pleasantly surprised when Steve Bacon ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Kavanaugh’s taint," Oct. 25) began his piece with his first paragraph, especially where he stated he believes in due process and does not believe the accused are guilty until proven innocent. Imagine my surprise then to read his article where he lays out a narrative that relies almost solely on accusation and innuendo from only one point of view.
He states that Christine Ford’s allegations were believable (I would say they were emotional), yet ignores the fact that when her allegations where investigated, none of the potentially corroborating witnesses, including a good friend, not only did not corroborate her claims, but could not even remember the alleged party. Ford said she was 100 percent certain Kavanaugh was the perpetrator (credible?). Somehow 100 percent of her allegations were credible even though her specifics were refuted by her witnesses.
Brett Kavanaugh, on the other hand, was 100 percent certain he did not do what Ford alleges, yet somehow, his certainty is not credible. This even in light of the myriad of respondents who vouched for his character and the lack of any other credible (there’s that word again) claims of similar misconduct over the ensuing years. Bacon goes on to complain the FBI investigation was limited in its scope, yet he seems to forget Kavanaugh had been through six previous investigations where nothing like this came to light. It also appears Bacon does not understand the purpose and duty of an FBI investigation. He also implies Ford and Kavanaugh’s previous testimonies were limited, although they both had opportunities to share their stories with the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh did speak to them, however, Ford was not allowed to share her allegations thanks to her attorneys’ failure to inform her of those options, undermining the process.
Bacon accuses the Republicans of undermining the process so that Kavanaugh could be confirmed. Nothing is further from the truth. The truth is Sen. Dianne Feinstein undermined the process when she became aware of the allegations in July and withheld that information, not only from the Judiciary Committee, but also from the FBI, for political purposes. Had she fulfilled her constitutional responsibilities, the FBI would have completed its duties in a timely manner, respecting Ms. Ford’s desire for anonymity and the Judiciary Committee would not have needed to interview anyone but Justice Kavanaugh.
As it was, due to the way the allegations were brought forth, the Democrats ensured there would be a taint on the process. We know what the potential witnesses would say because they already testified under penalty of perjury. The FBI did not need to spend their time hashing over old testimonies, instead they wisely utilized their time to investigate other witnesses who could add to the process. The FBI investigation added nothing to the process because there was nothing further to add. The process Mr. Bacon derides was thorough in spite of the efforts of those who wished to derail Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
There is a taint on the Kavanaugh confirmation, but it is on the Democrats, not on Kavanaugh.
Stephen L. Dunn was born and raised in Kern County and the O&M Superintendent for Wheeler Ridge-Maricopa Water Storage District.