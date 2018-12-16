There have recently been attempts to restrict the acquisition and distribution of firearms. These have been rooted in a sane and reasonable desire to curb senseless killings. While entirely reasonable, they are continually thwarted by appealing to the Second Amendment of the Constitution.
For many, such appeals are based on the belief that the Second Amendment is sacrosanct and inviolate. An almost religious militancy appears to be attached to this belief. As long as this belief persists, there seems to be virtually no hope of any form of intelligent, reasonable and effective gun control.
Since the Second Amendment purports to be a guarantee of rights and freedoms, it seems reasonable to start the discussion with the Declaration of Independence and its “Rights of Man” preamble which states:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
This passage came to represent a moral standard to which the United States should strive. This sentiment is supported in that Abraham Lincoln considered it to be the foundation of his political philosophy and argued that it is a statement of principles through which the United States Constitution should be interpreted.
Now take a look at the first draft of the Second Amendment as written by the Framers of the Bill of Rights:
“A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
Was it intended to be intentionally vague? Maybe. There was some effort to remove its seemingly dichotomous opening and closing phrases. The Senate took a crack at this on Sep. 9, 1789. A proposal to insert the words "for the common defence" next to the words "bear arms" was defeated. This would have done the trick, but the Senate instead modified the language a bit and voted to send a slightly modified draft to the House:
“A well regulated militia being the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
The House voted on September 21, 1789 to accept the changes made by the Senate, but the amendment as finally entered into the House journal contained the additional words "necessary to":
“A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."
On Dec. 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights was adopted, having been ratified by three-fourths of the states. It may be surmised that both the House and Senate either figured the wording of the Second Amendment was clear and thought that the “for the common good” qualifier was obvious. To add it might have seemed a bit insulting to an intelligent readership
So far so good. I can see no conflict between the Second Amendment as written and the “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” proviso in the Declaration of Independence. There is nothing in the amendment that explicitly empowers people to own guns, unless as part of a well organized state militia.
This was apparently missed by five cerebrally constipated members of our Supreme Court, who chose in 2008 to rule that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia. For future reference, I’ll call this “the unconnected rule.”
With the unconnected rule, they somehow missed the intent of the originally proposed phrase "for the common defence" and the stated “well regulated militia” requirement, both of which seem to hold the key to the actual intent of the Framers.
Did the feeble five miss the fact that “a well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State” and “the right of the People to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” are two phrases of a single sentence, separated by a comma no less? Did they also miss that this sentence construction was obviously intended by the Framers? Were they not also aware that the judgement of said Framers was not colored by pressure from the NRA and that they were inherently wiser and smarter than themselves?
Presumably, in an attempt to avoid embarrassment, the court ruled that the justification for the unconnected rule was the supposition that the right to bear arms as part of a well regulated militia somehow included the use of firearms “for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.”
The “traditionally lawful” qualifier and the unconnected rule are not in any way included in the Second Amendment. Moreover the “traditionally lawful” qualifier is worthless, since “traditionally lawful” intent can be falsely claimed by anyone to legally obtain a gun for whatever reason, including gunning down students in classrooms, slaughtering concert goers or murdering anyone else whose life can be ended with the pull of a trigger. Unfortunately, such violations of the qualifier can only be obtained after the fact. There is therefore a clear conflict between the right afforded by the “traditionally lawful” qualifier and the rights of gunshot victims to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Given the high importance of these rights to the Framers of the Constitution, if you think they would endorse the “traditionally lawful” excuse and the unconnected rule as viable corrections to the Second Amendment, then you believe in fairy tales. Given the recent horrendous consequences of gun use, we can no longer afford to govern by fairy tale.
However, you feel about gun ownership as a hobby or otherwise, it is clear the Second Amendment, as interpreted by the 2008 Supreme Court, is a seriously bad mistake rather than a cherished fundamental American icon justifying indiscriminate gun ownership. If you need an authority for this, look elsewhere.
Howard Castrup, Ph.D., is the owner and chief scientist of Integrated Sciences Group, a small engineering consulting and software development company located in Bakersfield.