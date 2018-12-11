A federal court recently ruled limiting the time for members of the public to make comments is constitutional.
This ruling brings to mind how the Bakersfield City Council and Kern County Board of Supervisors treats their citizens when it comes to a citizen's right to address their elected representatives.
The Bakersfield City Council limits citizens to three minutes during the public comment time. The council also limits groups who speak on the same topic to 15 minutes, but a group can delegate their speaking time to one speaker. Thus, a speaker, under this circumstance, can speak for 15 minutes.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors limits citizens to two minutes. There is not a 15-minute time limit on the same topic, although sometimes the chairman of the board allots a certain amount of time for speaking on an issue.
As a member of the Bakersfield City Council, I was the lone vote against such public speaking time restrictions at city council meetings. I felt it was an abridgment of a citizen's right to address the representatives they elect to serve them. This restriction was a reaction to members of the public who spoke in favor of pro-life at a few council meetings.
I also voted against taking away the right of a member of the council to recognize a member of the public who wanted to address the council while, for example, a council discussion was taking place. The new rule requires a member of the council to go through the mayor in order to recognize a citizen.
The Board of Supervisors also recently abolished the right of a citizen to have an item pulled from the agenda of a board meeting to make comment. This was also a knee jerk reaction, but mainly due to a citizen named David Fluhart, who is considered by some county folks as gadfly. Fluhart had a penchant for pulling multiple items from the board's agendas for discussion. This was a change in a longstanding county public policy, which was not a vestige of open government.
Fluhart travels all the way from the Kern River Valley to attend Board of Supervisors meetings. I do not watch board meetings as I find them largely ministerial, so I do not know if Fluhart attends anymore. I remember seeing him a few years ago, bending over and going through his backpack near the clerk of the board's counter. I reached down to him, gave him a navel orange (from my tree in my backyard) and he smiled, saying thank you. Fluhart is a harmless feller.
You can see these two local governments have different rules about how citizens can make public comments. In a democracy, things can sometimes get messy, but elected officials should be patient with members of the public who wish to address them.
I am reminded of a section of the preamble to the Ralph M. Brown Act, our state open meeting law:
"The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments they have created."
Mark C. Salvaggio is a former five-term Bakersfield City Councilman and longtime political observer.