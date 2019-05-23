As my colleague Dr. Matthew Garrett wrote in a Community Voices piece last week, recent vandalism featuring stickers that instruct their readers to "Smash Cultural Marxism" and "Never Apologize for Being White" has appeared at Bakersfield College ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Stickers on BC's campus," May 19). Readers can look to his article for detailed definitions of hate speech and vandalism, but his descriptions of the group and concepts behind the recent vandalism fall short in conveying their problematic nature.
The assertion that the Hundred-Handers is an "anonymous conservative protest group that opposes immigration and other modern liberal agendas" is inaccurate. This characterization makes them seem rather harmless, but the group produces content that is explicitly white supremacist, anti-immigrant and inflammatory. For example, one can download and print Hundred-Hander stickers saying, "Make America White Again," "Intolerance Is a Virtue” and “Western Civilization is White Civilization.” Another asks, "Will You Embrace Your Demise?" with a depiction of a woman hugging a bomb labeled "Diversity.” These are not innocuous in their content, and given the group's organized dissemination campaigns in both Europe and the United States and its association with xenophobic, white nationalist groups like the English Defence League, the Hundred-Handers are more than just a "conservative protest group."
Dr. Garrett later asks, "Does the hate speech accusation, along with [BC's student newspaper’s] characterization of the perpetrators as 'white supremacists,' invalidate the sticker campaign’s criticisms or further substantiate it?" The original article in The Rip says that the Hundred-Handers organization, not the vandal(s), promotes white supremacy (a fair assessment based on their sticker content). This fact upends the question, but the premise behind it needs to be addressed. Calling out an anonymous act of hate speech and criticizing it is not equivalent to writing off opposing viewpoints, especially when the content of that speech is actually sourced from hate groups. A more productive query would ask whether or not we should consider viewpoints based in hate, racism and xenophobia viable and debate-worthy in an academic setting. To do so would be to concede that such views are on par with fact-based, reasoned perspectives, granting them a legitimacy they don’t deserve. It is possible, and necessary, to discuss the underlying concerns that often lead people to problematic beliefs on the periphery of or directly stemming from white supremacist ideals without elevating hatred at the same time, but such discourse requires thoughtfulness and careful analysis from all involved.
“Cultural Marxism” circulates in right-wing discourse as a catch-all phrase for policies and initiatives that promote multiculturalism, diversity and equity, but just as we shouldn't conflate "conservatism" with "white supremacy," we shouldn't conflate "diversity initiatives" and "social justice" with "Marxism," especially when it is our job to model precision and accuracy for our students. Doing so demonizes efforts that address real inequality and social injustices, linking them to a perceived un-American-ness. Saying that cultural Marxism is the “driving force of ‘equity’ programs throughout California and at Bakersfield College” misrepresents equity-minded programs and scholarship at BC as being influenced by a conspiratorial cabal bent on giving wealth and success to those who did not work for and earn it. In reality, the college’s equity and social justice initiatives work to meet the needs of student populations who are often underrepresented in higher education and excluded from successes that are accessible to others in society whose place at the table has never been questioned much less withheld or denied.
Nobody at BC is limiting free speech or devoting “disproportionate attention and resources to certain groups at the expense of others.” The college is simply trying to counter the disproportionate lack of attention and resources that all too often limits marginalized peoples' options while also stifling their voices. The last thing our students need is to be confronted by propaganda that calls into question the legitimacy of their experiences and undermines the means by which the college is helping them succeed.
When conspicuous calls to violently “smash” our social justice and equity initiatives appear on campus, it should be the college’s duty to respond in kind with equally conspicuous reminders that our campus is diverse, inclusive and intolerant of hate.
Andrew Bond is a professor of English at Bakersfield College. He can be reached at andrew.bond@bakersfieldcollege.edu.