Andy Card and John Podesta ("This isn't 2000; begin the transition process now," Nov. 13) are right! It is dangerous both, externally and internally, to delay the transition process. The very foundation of democracy is at stake.
So far our country has been fortunate to keep a democratic system alive, but, if we can’t have a peaceful transition after an election, the system will break down.
I have lived in countries were I have seen this happen and it is heartbreaking. Our Peace Corps posting was in Malawi, a year after its independence. Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda was elected president, but there never was another election and Banda declared himself “President for life!” His despotic reign led to exile, imprisonment and murder. We tried to be neutral, but we lived in the far north of the country, which was a hot bed of “rebels.” Our housekeeper was the former wife of one such “rebel." We hired her at the request of a friend of ours who was a member of Parliament and her brother in law. Some years later, when I was teaching at the University of Malawi, I was sitting at home with friends, one of whom said, “We’re all northerners here. We can talk freely.” I was flattered to be included, but it also put me at risk if there was one informant there!
After Malawi we moved to Lesotho. The situation there was worse. Leabua Jonathan had been elected as Prime Minister, but after losing a second election, he refused to leave office. Eventually, he was overthrown in a military coup which then installed Moshoeshoe II, who had been a figurehead, as an active monarch. When they grew tired of him, he was deposed and replaced by his son Letsie III. Just before we left in 1989, a colleague at the university was found dead in his truck on the mountain road. Despite the fact that he was found sitting on the rifle that killed him, the police ruled it a suicide!
It was a relief to move to Botswana which has had elections and peaceful transitions since independence in 1967. We were able to meet with all four of the first presidents. I helped in the national celebration for the 40th anniversary. We lived in Botswana longer than any other African nation and would gladly return.
But to return to our own country: It does not help to make false claims and try to nullify the election. I am especially upset by Rep. Kevin McCarthy who, theoretically, represents me. Despite the fact that I constantly vote against him, I still have the right to be represented!
Bruce J. Hargreaves is a retired biologist with a bachelor's degree in field biology, master's degree in public health and a Ph.D. in parasitology. He taught parasitology at the University of Malawi, botany at the National University of Lesotho and was head of natural history at the National Museum of Botswana.