The presidential election in 2020 is profoundly important to many Americans. But to one American in particular, getting to 270 electoral votes out of 538 could mean the difference between the White House or the Big House.
On June 5, Politico quoted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as stating, "I don't want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison." USA Today, on July 24, reporting on Robert Mueller's public testimony to the House Judiciary committee, brings to light the consequences of the next presidential election and where the current president may reside if he loses. When Mueller was asked by Colorado Republican Ken Buck, "Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?" Mueller answered, "Yes." On August 21, 2018, Sean Illing, writing for Vox, discusses, "The president 'is all but an unindicted co-conspirator.'" This was in regard to President Donald Trump's former lawyer for more than a decade, Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges, two of which were in the form of hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Bunny Karen McDougal. Cohen is currently in prison for these eight crimes. This article quotes 13 nationally respected law professors. And if their opinions are valid, President Trump's personal freedom appears to be on the ballot in November 2020.
There seems to be only one reason why the president has not been indicted on the campaign finance violations which have, in part, put his former personal lawyer in prison. In the redacted version of the Mueller report, the Office of Legal Council gives guidance to the Department of Justice, in regard to the indictment of a sitting president. Since the president is, Constitutionally speaking, the top law enforcement agent in the country, the DOJ is limited in its legal authority over a sitting president. Most people who sat through Mueller's strained public testimony on his report walked away with the clear concept that if the president was to be brought up on charges while in office, he must be brought to justice by a congressional impeachment process, as outlined by the United States Constitution.
So where does that place us as citizens of this great nation? There is an argument to be made that it places President Trump in the position as to making sure that he wins a second term by any and all means possible. Will the president make decisions of paramount importance to regular citizens' lives based on the nation's best interest, or whether that decision will help him win the next election - and is Trump capable of telling the difference?
Trump's latest fiasco involves a whistleblower report which states that the president withheld desperately needed congressionally approved funds from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It has been reported that Trump was withholding these funds because the Ukrainian president refused to investigate what appeared to be baseless allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.
The next president of the United States (due to that strange American peculiarity called the Electoral College) will most likely be decided by less than 80,000 votes spread out over the suburban neighborhoods of three midwestern "Rustbelt" states. This brings to mind a question that each and every one of us must answer. If you were older than 70 and the most powerful person on the planet, what would you be willing to do to make sure that you did not go to prison?
Noel Pineo has lived in Kern County for almost three decades.