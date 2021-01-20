Recently, a letter writer claimed that white privilege and systemic racism, “… don’t hold up under scrutiny” ("Letter to the Editor: These terms don’t help," Jan. 13). However, it is clear that the letter writer lacked an understanding of the concepts they were criticizing.
As a sociology student, I often see people misuse and dismiss academic concepts that have become foundational to the discipline of sociology. Part of this is due to how concepts travel from academia into the cultural lexicon through social and mass media platforms and subsequently become politicized and weaponized in ways that misrepresent or distort the fuller concept, alienate people and potentially delegitimize the concepts in many people’s minds. Moreover, this rhetoric contributes to the “deplorable”/”elitist liberal” false dichotomy that reinforces classist partisan stereotypes and reduces bipartisan social problems into partisan politics. I understand why the letter writer is frustrated, yet it is important to understand the validity of these concepts despite their misuse.
White privilege makes many white Americans angry and defensive because it threatens their perception of U.S. racial dynamics and racism. It puts them in the uncomfortable position of acknowledging that being white is an unearned benefit, which threatens the American ideologies they have internalized and their perception of self. The letter writer mentions Peggy McIntosh’s conceptualization of white privilege without actually explaining what McIntosh had to say about white privilege. Instead, they simply dismiss McIntosh’s concept as archaic and not relevant in our “modern era,” which is a little amusing since the 1980s is pretty modern in terms of theory.
In her essay, McIntosh discusses how her work examining the unearned benefits that men experience within patriarchal society led her to think about her whiteness in a similar way. In this sense, the essay McIntosh wrote is deeply reflexive because it turns a critical eye toward the unearned benefits that she receives as a white woman within a society that privileges whiteness. In fact, halfway through the essay, she lists 50 unearned privileges she benefits from as a white person that most Black people do not receive in the same or similar circumstances.
Last summer, I asked a friend who denied the existence of white privilege if she considered the armed protesters in Michigan threatening. She said no. I then asked her to imagine seeing a group of Black men with guns and she immediately went, “Oh, I see what you mean” because her mind went to the same place that many white Americans go to when they think of a Black man with a gun (criminal, dangerous). The fact that white male militia groups, such as the Proud Boys, can walk around in public with assault rifles without immediately being considered a threat is an example of white privilege.
Systemic racism is another deeply misunderstood concept. Those that deny its existence seem to view racism as being overt and easily identifiable; however, sociologist Eduardo Bonilla-Silva developed the theory of color-blind racism to show how racism has evolved to be more covert and hidden behind abstract liberalism (“I don’t see race.”), and sociologist Kristen Myers has also done amazing work in identifying how racism is reproduced through race talk in private spheres and its impact on social structures.
Sociologist Joe Feagin’s conceptualization of systemic racism as a theory of oppression is mind-blowing in its depth at tracing the historical and long-standing roots of black racism within American culture. From slavery to segregation and Jim Crow laws to modern racial oppression, Feagin lays out a comprehensive analysis of how racism has persisted and permeated every social institution within American society. As Feagin writes, “A chronic problem in both social theory and policy analysis in regard to racial oppression… is the failure to link present-day social realities to those of the immediate and distant past.”
If ignorance is bliss then I can understand the desire to deny the realities of systemic racism. However, I would argue that doing so is another example of exercising white privilege because it means ignoring the injustices of an entire community to protect the status quo that benefits white people. Therefore, these concepts seem to only not hold up to scrutiny for those practicing willful ignorance.
Jacob Richardson is a sociology student at Cal Sate Bakersfield and president of the Sociology Club.