The purpose of a mask is to protect others from a disease, a debilitating medical condition or from death.
In the late 1800s at a small farm in Arkansas, my grandmother and her siblings listened as my grandmother’s tiny twin brother screamed and curled his spine and head backward while dying from spinal meningitis, for which, at the time, there was no treatment or cure. Their mother sent them to the fields to labor to avoid having to listen to the heartbreaking cries.
In World War II, my father was sent to the Battle of the Bulge and his tour of duty was extended for the duration of the war. He saw unspeakable horrors and atrocities. He died at the young age of 57 from a heart condition and untreated alcoholism, exacerbated, I am sure, by his inability to talk about and fully grieve those memories.
My mother, who suffered from severe depression, volunteered and served as a nurse assistant during most of WWII. Meanwhile, her sister died during WWII from sepsis following childbirth. Her husband, my uncle, could not be at her side because he was serving in the Army. My cousin, their child, spent the majority of the first two years of his life with my grandmother while his father finished his tour of duty.
My father-in-law served in the South Pacific. The firstborn of Finnish immigrant parents, and his own father had died of a heart attack when my father-in-law was in the eighth grade. He had to drop out of school to help support his siblings. He was a brilliant man who could have easily been an engineer, had he had the opportunity, but became an airplane mechanic in the Army Air Force. He was required to take vaccines for tetanus, typhoid, smallpox, cholera and yellow fever. Refusal to be vaccinated would have resulted in court martial. A tour in the Pacific front meant possible exposure to malaria, diphtheria, dengue fever, and myriad other terrible diseases and conditions.
My stepfather, born to an Army officer and his French bride during WWI, was brought to America as an infant after WWI. Shortly, this whirlwind wartime marriage ended, and he and his mother moved back to France. His mother died while he was still a young boy and he was sent back to the U.S. where he was passed among various relatives while his father continued his military service. He dropped out of college to serve as a rifleman in the Philippines.
After the war, he returned to college and went on to finish a master’s degree at Stanford in international diplomacy. He was a master of French, English and European and French history and literature. Efforts to join the diplomatic service never came to fruition, as he was deemed too shy and socially awkward. He became a civil servant and spent his working career at Ft. Bliss in Texas.
I wonder what kind of “freedoms” my parents and stepfather, uncles, aunts, father-in-law, grandmother and others gave up in order to protect fellow Americans and citizens of other countries. I doubt any one of them ever said, “just let those other people die,” or, “they are too old to worry about,” or, “it’s such a pain” when ordered to Europe or the Pacific to help liberate those under the rule of terror, when volunteering to help others when needed at home or when enduring the hardships and sacrifices of our developing country.
Equating the choice to not wear a mask to protect others from a terrible disease with “freedom” is childish, selfish and ignorant. It is not a patriotic stand for freedom; it is self-indulgence. Real patriotism and real freedom require sacrifice and action.
Amy Richardson is a local family therapist and artist who has lived in Bakersfield for the past 37 years.