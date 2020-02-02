You can’t write the story of my childhood, my life rather, without Kobe Bryant.
In 1996, Kobe Bryant was drafted out of high school by the Charlotte Hornets and immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, a plan hatched by the mastermind general manager and inspiration for the NBA logo, Jerry West.
My dad grew up watching Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers. To this day, he will tell you that Magic was the best to ever do it. My family lives and breathes sports. My siblings and I weren’t exactly normal; instead of watching cartoons, we were perfectly happy watching with our dad as our beloved teams played.
As a kid, my favorite show wasn’t on Disney channel. I watched Stuart Scott eloquently and charismatically detail that day in sports on “SportsCenter.”
Kobe wasn’t known for patience and quickly took the NBA by storm.
Along with Shaq, Kobe led the Lakers back to prominence. Together, they were unstoppable. Shaq was the charismatic big man, more than 7 feet tall and an unstoppable presence in the post. Kobe was the cold-blooded killer, a lanky 6 feet, 6 inches, and lacking an ounce of fear.
His fearlessness was showcased in the 2000 NBA finals. The Lakers were up two games to one in a best of seven series against the Indiana Pacers. Shaq, a dominant force in the series, fouled out in overtime.
Kobe told Shaq, “Don’t worry big fella, I got this.” Then Kobe Bryant, at 21 years old and with a sore ankle, hit three clutch shots, which secured the victory and momentum needed to win the series.
My brother and I, just 8- and 10-years-old, watched that game together, a “Kobe and Shaq” duo of our own, as we would so often imagine on our backyard basketball court.
They went on to win two more NBA titles, and in doing so, secured what is undeniably one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.
However, as quickly as it came together, it fell apart. In the 2003 finals, the Lakers were embarrassed by the Detroit Pistons, ending the dynasty and sadly the one-two punch of Shaq and Kobe. Their relationship became strained as Kobe was no longer content playing “Robin” to Shaq’s “Batman.”
Shaq was traded in 2004, but through the death of the most dominant pairing in NBA history came the birth of what is the most recognizable, loved and hated character in sports: The Black Mamba.
Kobe’s rebirth as The Black Mamba was symbolized through his changing from jersey number 8 to number 24. Both numbers are now retired by the Lakers, hanging in the rafters and forever immortalized alongside all the other Laker legends in the Staples Center, the house he built.
Kobe’s 12 years as unchallenged alpha of the Los Angeles Lakers included a career’s worth of accomplishments including NBA MVP. But individual accolades didn’t matter to Bryant. He played for one reason: championships.
The Lakers won two out of the three championships Bryant led them to without Shaq including the famous “Revenge Ring” against the Boston Celtics, the Lakers most hated rival.
I watched game seven of that finals series at the Firehouse Restaurant, where my dad was a manager. I will never forget it. The place was packed to capacity with Laker fans. “Let’s go Lakers!” echoed through the restaurant.
When they won the game and secured Kobe his fifth championship ring, we celebrated right along with our favorite player.
The last six years of Kobe’s career went without a ring but not without memories for my friends and family.
We’d share articles about Kobe and his singular goal of becoming better each day; stories told by teammates, coaches, opponents and trainers. His “Mamba mentality,” as he called it, was emulated by many. Athletes and non-athletes who grew up idolizing him looked to Kobe for inspiration. His perseverance and toughness motivated millions to push through their own struggles.
When his career ended, Kobe embarked on a new journey. He started a media company, even winning an Oscar for a piece he wrote and produced called “Dear Basketball.” He was on his way to becoming as successful off the court as he was on it. But tragedy struck.
On Jan. 26, I received a text saying, “Oh my God, did you see about Kobe?” My first thought was, “Is he coming back?”
Then, more texts came. I shouted, “Oh my God!” startling my wife. When she asked what happened, I numbly replied, “Kobe died.”
I hoped that it was another celebrity death hoax but was devastated to hear confirmation on ESPN. Then, I cried. I had never met or even spoken to Kobe Bryant, so why was I crying? I was crying because although I never met him, he had affected me profoundly. For 20 years, Kobe gave me something to look forward to every other night. Watching him play brought me joy. His passion and drive inspired me.
We can mourn. What we can’t do is forget. We still have our memories. We can still apply the Mamba mentality to our own lives. We can honor Kobe by getting up a little earlier in the morning to work out or by studying a little longer to pass an exam. We can work hard every day to achieve the highest level possible in our lives so that we can enjoy success with our loved ones and pass on a legacy to those following in our paths.
We can remember Kobe and the millions of lives he affected by simply giving everything he had to the things he was passionate about.
Each of us has our own inner Mamba pacing inside of us, waiting for its chance to be let out.
Hearing the stories of Kobe’s faith, philanthropy and love for others leaves no doubt in my mind that he and Gianna are currently playing basketball together on the courts of heaven.
Keith Hough is a family man and sales professional with a passion for sports and writing.